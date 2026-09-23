Tyler Frantz: A lot has changed in 75 years of bowhunting in Pennsylvania

Golden-hued leaves cling to gently swaying branches as the glimmer of an antler catches sunlight in the distance. Seconds pass, a heartbeat quickens, and the buck covers ground. With timing, location and luck colliding, a bowhunter takes careful aim. The deer pauses. Steady, hold, release. An arrow hits its mark, and another success story is written.

While it’s easy to take for granted, Pennsylvania didn’t always have the luxury of a dedicated archery season. The inaugural statewide bow hunt, initially for antlered deer only, was introduced 75 years ago, in October of 1951.