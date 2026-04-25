NRB’s Smith talks Wisconsin DNR budget issues at Washburn County spring hearing

Washburn County’s April 13 spring fish and game hearing was a little unique this year in having Shell Lake resident and Natural Resource Board (NRB) Chairman Bill Smith take the floor briefly to comment on DNR funding and fish and wildlife license fees.

“The simple question is how would you handle your personal checkbook with a 66% inflation rate? This (lack of license fee increases) has had a very significant impact on the DNR and the work they do since most of their budget comes from hunting and fishing license sales,” Smith said. “We need to find a way to get everyone involved in paying for managing our natural resources.”