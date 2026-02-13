Friday, February 13th, 2026
Spring hearing questions included in the Feb. 25 Wisconsin NRB agenda

The DNR will ask hunters if they support removing the once-in-a-lifetime restriction on receiving cow elk tags. (File photo)

Madison — The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) will meet in-person on Wednesday, Feb. 25, to hear a report on 2025 deer seasons and preview DNR proposed rule changes and Conservation Congress advisory questions that will be presented at the annual spring fish and game hearings Monday, April 13.

The DNR will have two proposed fishery rule changes and seven proposed wildlife rule changes for the spring hearing, including the creation of a release sturgeon season on Yellow Lake in Burnett County. The DNR will also ask hunters if they support removing the once-in-a-lifetime restriction on receiving cow elk tags, and if they support allowing overnight stands and ground blinds on state lands south of Hwy. 64 for handicapped hunters.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. in public meeting room G09 of the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2) at 101 South Webster Street in Madison

Citizens may also watch the February meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel. There are opportunities for the public to testify and to submit written comments about issues that come before the NRB. More information regarding public participation at board meetings is available on the DNR website.

The NRB also will consider:

• A request that the NRB adopt FWP-22-24, proposed rules affecting chs. NR 1 and NR 45 related to minor changes to DNR property management regulations (the 2025 property management housekeeping rule);

• A request to adopt Board Order WM-06-25, proposed rules affecting chapters NR 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 45 related to the 2025 wildlife management housekeeping rule;

• A request to adopt Board Order NH-04-25, proposed rules affecting chapter NR 16, 19, 21, 22, and 45 related to amphibian and reptile regulations;

• A request adoption for Board Order FH-19-24, for proposed rules affecting chapters NR 8, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, and 104 related to minor changes, corrections, and clarifications to fishing regulations on inland, outlying and boundary waters (the 2025 fisheries management housekeeping rule);

• A request that the board approve the statement of scope for FH-21-25(E) and FH-22-25 and conditionally approve the public hearing notice and notice of submittal of proposed rules to the Legislative Council Rules Clearinghouse, for proposed rules affecting chs. NR 20 and 40, related to changes to bag and possession limits for round goby on Lake Winnebago system area waters and possession and bag limit for other detrimental species on other waters;

• Land acquisition – Devil’s Lake State Park and Ice Age Trail, Sauk County (100 acres for $325,000).

The complete February NRB meeting agenda is posted on the DNR website.

