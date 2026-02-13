Wisconsin Waterfowl Association lands $106K grant to ‘repair’ Jackson Marsh Wildlife Area

The Wisconsin Waterfowl Association (WWA) obtained a $106,000 grant from Fund for Lake Michigan to evaluate hydrology at Jackson Marsh in Washington County and to develop a restoration plan for habitat lost caused by high water levels on the property.

Fund for Lake Michigan was established in 2008 to resolve a conflict concerning the Oak Creek Power Plant and Elm Road Generating Station. The agreement from that dispute provides $4 million annually from 2011 through 2035 to fund water quality projects.

