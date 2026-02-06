Mentored hunters under age 7 get deer, turkey tags in Pennsylvania

Game commissioners resolved an emotional issue at their Jan. 24 meeting when they voted 8-1 to adopt a measure allowing all mentored hunters – including those under 7 years old – to get antlered deer and turkey harvest tags with their permits, beginning in the 2026-27 license year.
The decision, intended to improve access to the mentored hunting program and expand hunting opportunities within it, is controversial among the hunting community. Many hunters are skeptical of very young children taking deer, and the issue has been called “tags for tots.”