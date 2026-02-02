Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

FEB. 7: South Milwaukee 1400 Fishing and Hunting Club Fishing Jamboree, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tipsy Turtle patio and Grill, S90W13970 Boxhorn Dr., Muskego, Don Leschke, 414-559-9567.

FEB. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin North Deer Camp banquet, 4 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point. Call 920-743-6777.

FEB. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Southwest Deer Camp banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

FEB. 12: National Wild Turkey Federation Heritage banquet, 4:30 p.m., Mountain Bay Banquet Center, 5902 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Jerry Krueger, 715-574-0791.

FEB. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Clark County Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 302 N. Union Street, Loyal, Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

FEB. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin East Deer Camp banquet, 4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn-Milwaukee Northwest Conference Center, 11600 West Park Place, Milwaukee, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 14: Pheasants Forever Sheboygan/Manitowoc Chapter banquet, cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., Laack’s Tavern and Ballroom, W4302 CR-JM, Sheboygan Falls, call Susan, 920-893-3054.

FEB. 19: Gateway Gobblers 36th Annual Heritage Fundraiser, 5 p.m., the Foundry 45, 9480, US Hwy. 45, Kewaskum, Pamela May, 262-707-1312.

FEB. 19: Green Bay Trout Unlimited 50th Annual Conservation Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Stadium View Hall, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, individual tickets, $50, table of eight, $350, includes dinner, raffle and auction prizes. Call Dave Ostanek, 920-362-6997.

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Southeast Deer Camp banquet, 4 p.m., Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th Street, Kenosha, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Watertown Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Comfort Suites, 725 Paradise Lane, Johnson Creek, Don Bartz, 920-988-5299.

FEB. 26: Ducks Unlimited Southern Wisconsin Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Celtic House-Glen Erin Golf Course, 1417 W Airport Road, Janesville, Bob Hornby, 608-295-7257.

FEB. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Denmark Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, 5911 Pine Grove Road, Denmark, James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

FEB. 27: Coulee Region Trout Unlimited Annual banquet, 6 p.m., The Golf Club at Cedar Creek, 2600 Cedar Creek Lane, Deb Muresan, 312-504-9818.

FEB. 28: Dave’s Musky Club annual banquet, 3:30 p.m., Van Abel’s Hollandtown, 8108 County Road D, Hollandtown, Dave Allen, 920-858-1962.

FEB. 28: Finnegan Lake Walleye Club Ice Fishing Derby and Raffle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oconto County Fairgrounds, McKenzie Avenue, Gillett, Bill Cole, 920-373-5032.

FEB. 28: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Big Game banquet, 3:30 p.m., Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center, 10101 Market Street, Rothschild. Tickets are $50 per person; advance registration is required. Call Brenda Kruncos, 715-571-4420.

FEB. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Poy Sippi Wisconsin Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Par 4 Resort, 201 Foxfire Dr., Waupaca, Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

MARCH 5: Wisconsin Rapids Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Ridges Golf Course and Banquet Center, 1131 14th St. S, Wisconsin Rapids, Dustan Cook, 715-213-0520.

MARCH 5: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Kettle Moraine Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., the Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, Barb & Norb Yogerst, 262-677-2379.

MARCH 7: Delta Waterfowl Wisconsin River Valley Chapter annual banquet, 5 p.m., Memories Ballroom, 142475 County Road NN, Marathon City, Ryan Billo, 414-405-7428.

MARCH 7: Pheasants Forever Ozaukee/Washington County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Lepanto Banquet Hall, 350 E Seven Hills Rd, Port Washington, Jeff Stolen, 414-840-5344.

MARCH 7: River Valley National Wild Turkey Federation Conservation Social, 5 p.m., Saddle Ridge Clubhouse, 100A Saddle Ridge, Portage, Joan Farrington, 608-235-8503.

MARCH 7: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation La Crosse Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska, Alex Wegner, 608-792-4355.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar PO Box 47012 Plymouth, MN 55447-0012

MARCH 7: Wisconsin Conservation Education Foundation banquet, 4 p.m., Pavilion at Angell Park, 315 Park Street, Sun Prairie, Todd Schaller. 608-628-7563.

MARCH 10: Whitetails Unlimited Howard/Suamico Optimists Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel/Rock Garden, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay, Alex Peterson, 920-492-9390.

MARCH 14: Whitetails of Wisconsin banquet, 9 a.m., Chula Vista Resort, 1000 Chula Vista Parkway, Wisconsin Dells. Open to the public, no entry fee. Event includes silent auction, raffle, games. Call Marsha Bertram, 608-341-9520.

MARCH 14: Snowbelt Longbeards Chapter of Wild Turkey Federation 23rd Annual Fundraising and Membership banquet, 5 p.m., Americinn Convention Center, 3009 Lakeshore Drive East, Ashland, Jim Clement, 715-862-0097.

MARCH 14: Whitetails Unlimited Buck Trail Archers Wisconsin Chapter banquet, 4 p.m., Buck Trail Archers Inc., 32622 Yahnke Road, Burlington, Joe & Julie Wilson, 262-325-8528.

MARCH 14: Whitetails Unlimited Melrose-North Bend Wisconsin banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 439, 303 Washington St., Melrose, Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

MARCH 17: Whitetails Unlimited North Central Cabin Fever Classic banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River by Accentu, 135737 State Hwy. 29, Marathon, Jim Richardson, 715-218-4716.

MARCH 20: Whitetails Unlimited DeForest/Waunakee banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 County Hwy. V, DeForest, Brian Britten, 608-345-8409.

MARCH 20: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp banquet, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center, 2 North Main Street, Oshkosh, 920-743-6777.

MARCH 21: Iowa County Pheasants Forever Annual banquet, 4 p.m., Dodger Bowl Lanes, 321 King Street, Dodgeville, Andrea Joo, 608-574-2092.

MARCH 21: National Wild Turkey Federation Puchyan Longbeards Chapter Hunting Heritage banquet, 5:30 p.m., City inn, 689 Broadway Street, Berlin, Jim Werch, 920-229-1562.

MARCH 21: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin South Deer Camp banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

MARCH 21: Wisconsin Trappers Association 33rd Annual Spring banquet, 5 p.m., LeSure’s Hall Banquets & Catering, Cobblestone Suites, 3105 S Washburn Street, Oshkosh, Russ Warmka, 920-382-0218.

MARCH 24: Whitetails Unlimited Muskego Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Muskego Lakes Counrtry Club, S100 W14020 Loomis Road, Muskego, Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Coulee Country Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Westby Rod & Gun Club, E 7076 County Hwy. P, Westby, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 2: Whitetails Unlimited Merrill Area Chapter banquet, 5:!5 p.m., Lincoln Lanes, 1208 N. Center Ave., Merrill, Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

APRIL 2: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Grant County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cottonwood Sports Bar, 4716 Green River Road, Fennimore, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 7: Between the Lakes Muskies, Inc.,Sheboygan County, 39th annual fundraising banquet, The Village at 170, 170 Rangeline Road, Kohler. Call Kevin Rortvedt, 920-980-4474.

APRIL 7: Whitetails Unlimited Beaver Dam Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, W9231 County Road G, Beaver Dam, Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

APRIL 8: Whitetails Unlimited Oregon/Northwest Rock County banquet, 5:30 p.m., Creekside Place, 102 Maple Street, Evansville, Allison Rauscher, 608-333-5931.

APRIL 9: Whitetails Unlimited Washington County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chandelier Ballroom, 150 Jefferson Ave., Hartford, Gordon Kluever Jr., 262-483-2492.

APRIL 11: National Wild Turkey Federation Southern Lakes Chapter 26th annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Hwy. 12, Elkorn, David J. Fladten, 262-903-1472.

APRIL 11: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Great Northern Deer Camp banquet, 4:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, 300 Marina Dr., Superior. Call WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

APRIL 14: Whitetails Unlimited Spencer Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 1104 S. Oak Ave., Marshfield, Donovan Dolph, 715-323-0629.

APRIL 16: Whitetails Unlimited Holcombe Flowage Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eastbay Lodge, 27365 268th Ave., Holcombe, Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

EDUCATION

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, June 15-19: Camp starts at noon Monday and runs through noon Friday at the Wichman farm, E5851 Long Lake Road, Marion. For more information, call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 3861217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Buckskin Bowmen Public 3D Archery Shoot, June 14: Event held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buckskin Bowmen at Ozaukee County Game & Fish, 5123 County Road Y, Saukville. Wooded course with 28 3D targets. Food and beverages available, prizes. Call Jesse Barron, 262-277-3334.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or go to wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 3476211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SPECIAL EVENTS

73rd Annual Dunn County Fish & Game Ice Fishing Contest, Feb. 14: Event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Menomin, 1600 Pine Ave., Menomonie. Includes $600 in fishing awards and $1,500 in cash drawings. For more info., call David Moore, 715-235-3840.

The Gathering Place Fishing Club’s Fishing Tackle Swap and Sale, April 12: Event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gathering Place Senior Center, 715 Campus Street, Milton. Free admission. Call Al Hutchison, 920-723-4180.

Green County Conservation League Gun Show, March 27-28: Event hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Slice Ice Arena, 1632 4th Ave. West, Monroe. Admission is $6 per day, or $10 for both days. Kids under 12 free when accompanied by an adult. Exhibitor tables $25. Actions of all guns must be zip-tied or otherwise disabled. Call Gary Anderson, 608-426-0113.

Jigs Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest, Feb. 14: UW-Eau Claire Recreation, Blugold athletics, Lake Wissota Lion’s Club, along with title sponsors Scheels and Eau Claire Ford, hold event that starts at 7 a.m. at The View at Lake Wissota, 17779 County Hwy. X, Chippewa Falls. Over $80,000 in cash and prizes, including a two-year lease on Ford F-150, to be drawn from all registered fish tickets. Prizes awarded by weight to the top 20 fish and every 10th place thereafter to 480th place. $100 gift cards awarded to top fish by weight for northern, walleye, and panfish. For more information, call Sheryl Pointer, 715-836-3377 or go to https://jigsup.org/

Long Lake Fire Department’s July 4 Picnic and Parade: Event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Lake Fire Dept. Hall, 3343 Hwy. 139, Long Lake. Call Patsy Gilligan, 715-889-9442.

Maple Lake Frozen Ice Challenge, Feb. 7: The event, put on by the Three Lakes Fish & Wildlife Improvement Association, starts at 8 a.m. at Maple Lake at Three Lakes, Wis. Call Kurt L. Krueger, 715-891-1517.

Puckaway Rod and Gun Club Fisheree, Feb. 7: Event runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is held at Miller’s Resort on the south side of Lake Puckaway, Hickory Point Road, Markesan. For more info, call Mark Dugenske, 920-382-1042.

Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportsman Rummage Sale, March 7: Event held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds, 520 Fond du Lac, Ave., Fond du Lac. Adults $3, kids under 12 are free. Sale items include hunting, fishing, camping, trapping and assorted items. Vendor tables available for $20 each. For more info, call Dave Schumacher, 920-922-2373.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Larry Lewis, 920-251-2165.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Between the Lakes Chapter 20 Muskies, Inc.: Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., Chris & Sue’s, Hwy. C, Plymouth. Open to the public. Call Ted Scharl, 920-564-3226.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org.

Izaak Walton League Upper Mississippi River Chapter: Second Monday of each month, 6 p.m., The Nature Center, Myrick Park, 789 Myrick Park Dr., La Crosse. Call Fritz Funk, 608-799-7533 or email fritz@funk.io.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. Call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, Joe’s “K” Ranch, 4840 S. Whitnall Ave., Cudahy. Call Bob Wincek, 414-217-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 3501011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608 4212982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Sheboygan VFW Memorial Post 9156, Sheboygan. Call Tom Pfister, 262-305-4023.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday of each month, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414 8997120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. Call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl AVard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. Call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.