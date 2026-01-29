New York Mixed Bag: New York’s first free fishing days of 2026 are Feb. 14-15

Albany — The first of several state-wide free fishing days in New York will take place Saturday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb.15, during President’s Day weekend. During these designated days, residents and visitors are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. All other freshwater fishing regulations still apply.

Each year, New York offers six state-wide free fishing days to give people a chance to try the sport of fishing at no cost, and people are encouraged to support the sport by purchasing a NYS fishing license. Future free fishing day for 2026 will be June 27-28, Sept. 26 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) and Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day).

Maryland, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and partners have completed a project to conserve, protect, and restore Schenevus Creek – a known trout stream in the Town of Maryland, southern Otsego County. The Schenevus Creek Boulder Cluster and Strategic Large Wood Addition project included partners Trout Unlimited and its Clearwater Chapter and the State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill.

The project began with site selection based on public access, low trout biomass, the need for in-stream habitat improvement, and natural groundwater upwelling, which benefits trout by providing cooler water during warm parts of the year. Part of the project included the installation of instream cover that provides refuge for larger trout. These larger trout, in turn, produce more eggs and, potentially, more new recruits.

In addition, DEC and project partners installed three boulder clusters and five root wads during low flows to improve instream habitat. Once construction was complete in fall 2025, crews planted herbaceous and woody plants in the riparian area adjacent to the project and finalized planting by seeding the area with wildflower seed mix. A post-construction biological survey is scheduled for summer 2026 to reassess trout biomass at the site.

Regenerate NY Forestry Cost Share Grants Available Again To Private Landowners

Albany — DEC recently announced that more than $5 million is now available through the fifth round of the Regenerate NY Forestry Cost Share Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to private landowners establishing new forests. Private landowners may apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for planting trees to restore or create new forests, creating young forest habitat to initiate natural regeneration and improve wildlife habitat thinning to remove unhealthy or close-growing trees and to promote forest health or regrowth, removing competing or invasive vegetation, and installing tree protection to prevent deer browse of young tree seedlings.

Eligible applicants include any individual, trust, corporate entity or other for-profit organization that owns between 5 and 2,500 acres of undeveloped land that is forested or can become forested through tree planting or associated practices to encourage forest regeneration. Not-for-profit organizations and Indian Nations or Tribes with 5 or more acres of undeveloped land are also eligible and are not subject to the 2,500-acre maximum requirement. Projects must be at least 5 acres and must be guided by a private forester or natural resource professional.

Applications will be accepted until Thursday, Aug. 27. DEC is hosting a webinar on Feb. 3. For more information visit DEC’s website, or email RegenNY@dec.ny.gov.

Nearly 100 Acres Added to Broad Cove Preserve In Suffolk County

Riverhead, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office recently announced the permanent protection of approximately 100 acres at the Peconic Land Trust’s Broad Cove Preserve in Suffolk County. The conservation easement expands recreational improvements and accessibility, including some hunting opportunities, in the Town of Riverhead.

Broad Cove Preserve is located in Aquebogue, and is bounded by Flanders Bay to the south, Hubbard Avenue and the Long Island Railroad to the north, and a residential neighborhood on Overlook Drive to the east. The property borders both a New York State-identified disadvantaged community and potential environmental justice community.

A new accessible parking area and network of trails constructed by the Peconic Land Trust is available for visitors to enjoy. Two spots reserved for hunters will be available during hunting season.

Several Winter Sport And Gun Shows Coming In February

Sidney, N.Y — February is poised to be a busy month with several outdoor shows and gun shows taking place across New York. It starts Feb. 8 in Sidney, Delaware County, with the Midstate Arms Collectors, Sidney Gun & Knife Show at the local Elks Club. A week later, in Orange County, is the Middletown Firearm and Knife Show at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown.

There are three shows to plan for the third full weekend in February, including the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center taking place Feb. 19-22. In Fulton County, the Adirondack Outdoorsman Show is at the Johnstown Moose Lodge Feb. 21-22. And, in Suffern, in Rockland County, the Empire State Outdoor Sportsmen’s Show is happening Feb. 20-22 at the Rockland Community College.

To learn more about these and other events, see the NYON Outdoor Calendar.