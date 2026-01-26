Monday, January 26th, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, January 26th, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Pennsylvania’s Mike Lapp first in NWTF Legacy Callmaker series

Pennsylvania call maker Mike Lapp (left), who was chosen first in the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Legacy Callmaker video series, in shown with NWTF regional director Scott Wojton. (Photo courtesy NWTF)

Edgefield, S.C. — It was the fall of 1989 when Mike Lapp, of Honey Brook, Pa., harvested his first gobbler. He was in his 20s in the woods with coworkers who had invited him to tag along to bust up some birds. Hearing the men call in birds was exciting for Lapp, and that was when the fire was lit.

The following spring season, Lapp heard his first gobble.

“It was kind of funny,” he said.

“We separated because this guy was going to call this gobbler in for me. He was sitting behind me, and I heard like 18 yelps in a row. I’m thinking, ‘Why is he calling so much?’ After a bit, a hen walked past me and went right straight down to that gobbler.”

Later in the season, Lapp saw his first tom, and he never even thought about shooting because of how amazed he was watching that bird come in.

MORE TURKEY COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Spring turkey permit processes indicate no evidence of changes for Illinois’ 2026 season

A quick chat with wild turkey expert Dr. Michael Chamberlain

Committee suggests hike in spring turkey ‘tag’ numbers in Wisconsin

A decade later, in 1999, Lapp broke his favorite box call – a Quaker Boy Grand Ol’ Master – and attended the Eastern Sport Show in Harrisburg, Pa., in search of a new one. He approached the booth of Albert Paul, a prestigious call maker from Mississippi.

The two men got to talking, and a friendship developed. Lapp explained how he tried to fix the call he broke because he was a carpenter by trade. They talked about other calls Lapp has tried to make in the past, and he ended up leaving the sport show with one of Albert Paul’s calls to replicate.

“I’m not far off if I tell you I called him every day for two months asking questions,” Lapp said. “Without him, there’s no way I’d be able to do what I do. He cut that learning curve for me.”

When he was just starting out, Lapp only had tools for carpentry at his disposal. He had tools to build a house, not a box call. He was cutting lids with a jigsaw, and he was trying to smooth lids on a belt sander, which caused the lids to shoot across the room.

He started selling his calls at the local hardware store his mother worked at for $40 a call and, as he sold more calls, he put money toward buying the right tools. Lapp eventually posted a few on eBay, which started selling for over $100.

One of those calls was purchased by Dick Kirby of Quaker Boy Game Calls. Kirby told Lapp to build him six calls for him to sell at the NWTF Convention and Sport Show in 2003.

“Dick said, ‘I’ll sell them for you, and I’ll just keep a percentage of each one for selling,’” Lapp explained. “So, I built six calls, and I sent them to him, but I didn’t know – he didn’t tell me – that he pre-registered me in the NWTF Grand National Custom Callmaking Competition.”

Lapp earned third place in his category that year, and since then, Lapp has entered himself into the NWTF Grand National Custom Callmaking Competition and has been successful in various categories through the years in the Turkey Hunting Division.

He has received over 150 ribbons for his work as one of the nation’s most talented call makers. He is a three-time NWTF Gibson Award winner, which recognizes the best-sounding box turkey call and call maker, and he has won the NWTF Call Maker of Year Award twice.

Lapp is the only individual to date who has placed first in all three categories (short box, long box and onesider) at the NWTF Grand National Custom Callmaking Competition in the Hunting Call Division in 2006 and again in 2008.

What started out as a hobby to provide extra income to pay for his hunting trips turned Lapp into a turkey call making legend.

“It’s been an interesting ride, and everything just fell into place,” he said. “After I killed a turkey using a call that I made, that was it. There is nothing else like it.”

In 2012, Lapp was inducted into the NWTF Pennsylvania State Chapter Turkey Hunter Hall of Fame, and in 2021 he became an NWTF Vanguard Life Sponsor for his donation of turkey calls to various chapters. The award recognizes that his call donations have exceeded $75,000 to support the mission of the NWTF.

Lapp began donating his calls to NWTF chapter banquets after Jerry Zimmerman, an NWTF regional director at the time, reached out to him. Shortly after that, the floodgates opened as hunters were requesting his custom calls.

Back then, Lapp said it felt like he could sit down and build a call every day for the next year and still not catch up.

“But now that I’m retired, I hope to catch up,” Lapp said with a chuckle. “I still do love building turkey calls. The biggest thrill is the photographs I get in the spring and fall with the turkey and my call and then a long story about how great the hunt went.”

While he still loves to hunt, Lapp has found himself invested in the additional efforts that sustain wild turkeys, habitat and America’s hunting traditions.

“This organization supports more than just the turkey,” he said. “Habitat improvement helps all wildlife, and that’s what I appreciate. So, I think everybody who hunts should be a member of some organization and give back so that the next generation can enjoy listening to a wild turkey on a spring morning, as we have.”

Through a new series beginning in January – titled Legacy Callmaker Collection – the NWTF is featuring one iconic call maker per month, sharing their story and highlighting why they are passionate about turkey hunting and wildlife conservation.

This month features Lapp and his No. 1 of 1 box call comprised of Pennsylvania holly and snakewood from Suriname. The call features an NWTF Legacy Callmaker Collection inlay coin and is signed by Lapp.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.