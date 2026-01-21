Minnesota Mixed Bag: DNR stocks rainbows in Hiniker Pond for winter angling

Waterville, Minn. — Minnesota DNR staff recently stocked rainbow trout in Hiniker Pond near Mankato, making the fish available to anglers for the winter trout opener (Jan. 17) and beyond.

The DNR’s Waterville area fisheries office, in partnership with the city of Mankato, started this initiative in January 2024. It was immediately popular with anglers, who harvested nearly 3,000 fish before the ice thawed, and that popularity continued 2025. The trout are raised at the DNR’s Lanesboro Hatchery, one of just four cold-water hatcheries in the state.

Hiniker Pond is an 18-acre former gravel pit uniquely situated in the middle of a large urban area (Mankato) with easy public access. It is one of only two winter trout-fishing locations in DNR’s Southern Region. The other is Little Mud Lake in Meeker County, which has been stocked for more than 30 years.

This is a “put-and-take” opportunity, meaning the fish are stocked for anglers to harvest and enjoy. The DNR is not attempting to establish a breeding population in the pond year-round, as trout cannot survive warm waters. The goal is to see all the stocked trout caught before the winter season ends.

Anglers must have valid fishing licenses and trout stamps to catch and keep the fish. The daily and possession limits on trout is five fish per person.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota DNR solicits comments on Robbins Marsh project, as feds plan drawdown at Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge

Auditor finds few flaws in Minnesota DNR’s Outdoor Heritage Fund grant management

Rejected by SCOTUS, Minnesota deer farmers to turn to state Legislature

ZEBRA MUSSEL LARVAE CONFIRMED IN TANNERS LAKE IN WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of zebra mussel larvae in Tanners Lake, abutting the town of Landfall in Washington County.

Recent DNR analysis of Tanners Lake water samples showed 12 zebra mussel larvae, called veligers. While the DNR has not found adult zebra mussels in Tanners Lake, the presence of veligers suggests reproducing zebra mussel populations. Tanners Lake will be listed as infested with zebra mussels.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.

APPLICANTS SOUGHT FOR MINNESOTA LEOPOLD CONSERVATION AWARD

Madison, Wis. — Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Minnesota Leopold Conservation Award. The award honors farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on working land.

The Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present Leopold Conservation Awards to private landowners in 28 states. In Minnesota, the $10,000 award is presented with the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition and Soil Regen.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others to consider conservation opportunities on their land.

Award applications may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application form can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.

The application deadline is July 1, 2026. Applications must be emailed to MinnesotaLCA@sandcountyfoundation.org. For more information on the award, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org



DNR SEEKS COMMENT ON PROPOSED OHV GRANT-IN-AID TRAILS

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is accepting public comments on two proposed off-highway vehicle trail projects under the grant-in-aid program. The OHV GIA program is a cost-share partnership between the DNR, local government sponsors, and local clubs. The program funds the maintenance and development of trails for all-terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles, and off-road vehicles.

• Lake of the Woods Connector: This proposed 58-mile route in Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties would use existing roads and trails that are currently open to OHV use.

• North Star Connector: This proposed trail would consist of a 28-mile route on the Moose River Dike in Beltrami County.

The DNR will accept written comments until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Comments can be submitted by email to karen.cladas@state.mn.us or by mail to Karen Cladas, OHV acquisition and development specialist, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 14583 County Highway 19, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. A map of the proposed trail segments is at the DNR’s OHV trail plans and proposals webpage.

WANTED BY DNR: BLACK SPRUCE CONES

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR’s State Forest Nursery is seeking individuals to collect black spruce cones this winter. The DNR uses the gathered cones to directly seed public lands and grow seedlings at the State Forest Nursery, which is near Akeley.

In 2025, the DNR reforested nearly 1,200 acres of state land using almost 70,000 black spruce seedlings and 40 pounds of black spruce seed – the equivalent of roughly 25 million seeds.

The DNR pays collectors $200 per bushel for clean, closed, ripe, black spruce cones. Of note, collecting seeds and cones from yard trees is not recommended. Individuals should contact their local DNR Forestry office before collecting to confirm if black spruce cones are currently needed and to arrange drop-off.

Collectors can find additional identification tips, current prices, collection guidelines, and drop-off locations on the DNR’s seed and cone collection webpage.