Spring tree and shrub sales open in New York

Saratoga, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and several county soil and water districts and conservation groups across the state are already taking orders as they roll out their annual tree, shrub and seedling sales.

For DEC, the agency recently announced that the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery’s annual spring seedling sale is now open and will run through May 13. Each year, the nursery offers low-cost, locally grown trees and shrubs for sale to encourage plantings that help conserve New York State’s natural resources and foster the next generation of forests.

DEC’s tree nursery grows more than 50 conifer and hardwood species from local seed sources, creating seedlings that are well suited to New York State’s climate. Seedlings are sold in bundles of 25 or more and there are several mixed species packets available.

The order form can be found on DEC’s website or by calling 518-587-1120.

Applications are also being accepted through March 27 for the tree nursery’s School Seedling Program. Schools (public, private, nursery, elementary, secondary, vocational, college, and university) and youth education-based organizations across New York State may apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings to plant with students. Learn more here.

The Monroe County Soil & Water District is offering its 50th annual Tree and Shrub Program. For 2026, nearly 40 different species, including seven new varieties are available. They also have bat and bluebird houses, seed mixes, tree protection items, and more!

Due to limited supply, the pre-order deadline is March 6, and the plants can be picked up at the Monroe County ecopark on Apri 23-24. Visit the district website or call (585) 753-7380.

In Warren County, the Soil and Water Conservation District too is holding its annual tree and shrub sale. Their seedlings come from a private tree nursery in central New York and they annual sell between over 9,000 seedlings.

They also have fruit trees, conservations seed packs, fertilizers, tree tubes, weed mats and stakes, bluebird, bat and wood duck houses, deer food plot seed mixes and upland game bird seed mixes.

Orders should be placed by March 4 and will be available for pickup on April 17 at the SWCD Office at in Warrensburg.

Contact the district office at 518-623-3119 for more information, or visit: https://warrenswcd.org/tree-and-shrub-program/.