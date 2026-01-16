Kicking off this week’s show is Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman who recap the 2026 Minnesota DNR Roundtable held on Friday, Jan. 9 in Brooklyn Center. They break down one of the biggest topics to emerge from the event: the DNR’s formal proposal for a 4-fish statewide walleye limit. Then Glen Schmitt, the man behind the Outdoor News fishing report, provides insight into how the ice-fishing season has gone so far, and he offers his opinion on rapidly evolving forward-facing sonar. Tim Lesmeister helps Drieslein wrap up the show with chatter on a host of topics including the latest CWD totals, the backlog of firearms safety training classes, wake boats, and a $3.2 million price tag for a single bluefin tuna in Japan.
Episode 575 – MN DNR Roundtable, 4-fish walleye limit, Glen Schmitt on ice-fishing, techno-talk
