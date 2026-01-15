Outdoor Insights: Key takeaways from Minnesota DNR’s 2026 Roundtable

The Minnesota DNR held its annual roundtable event with nearly 400 stakeholders on Friday, Jan. 9, at the Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
The gathering provided some respite from current events given that attendees shared a love for natural resources and the great outdoors. After Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement last Monday that he will not seek a third term, the 2026 event also likely represented the final roundtable for Commissioner Sarah Strommen and her team of deputy and assistant commissioners.