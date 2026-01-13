Minnesota DNR proposes walleye limit reduction from six to four

The Minnesota DNR made formal this week its proposal to reduce the statewide walleye limit from six fish to four (both daily and possession limits).

The current regulation of only one walleye over 20 inches in possession would remain in place, according to an agency news release. If approved, the change would take effect March 1, 2027.

“It was time to ‘call the question,’” Brad Parsons, DNR Fisheries Section manager, told Outdoor News at the agency’s roundtable event in Brooklyn Center last Friday, shortly after a session during which it was stated that the proposal would be made available for public comment on Monday.

