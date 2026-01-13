Michigan Mixed Bag: Flat River youth small game hunt on tap

Greenville, Mich. — Belding Sportsman’s Club in Montcalm County is hosting a youth small game hunt beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, at the club grounds, at 10651 Youngman Road, Greenville.

Hunters ages 16 and younger are invited to participate in this free small game hunt.

Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m., and the hunt will begin shortly after daylight. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., with a prize raffle will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Preregistration is required by Jan. 16. To RSVP, call the Department of Natural Resources Flat River Field Office at (616) 794-2658.

Participants must bring their base license or mentored youth license, hunter orange garments, and a firearm and ammunition. Hunting guides may be provided to hunters depending on availability.

This event is hosted in partnership with the Michigan DNR, Belding Sportsman’s Club, Michigan Squirrel Dog Association, and National Deer Association.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

‘Dinosaur Fish’ documentary traces Michigan’s sturgeon restoration

Michigan bear hunters record strong 2025 harvest

Hunting incidents decline during Michigan’s 2025 seasons

Writers Group Seeks Nominations for Clean Waterways Award

Lapeer, Mich. — The Michigan Outdoor Writers Associations (MOWA), in partnership with Enbridge, is accepting nominations for the 2026 MOWA Clean Waterways Award. The Clean Waterways Award recognizes and rewards organizations who demonstrate continuous, voluntary efforts to protect, preserve, and enhance the lakes, rivers, and streams of Michigan.

Threats to Michigan’s waterways are on the rise and it’s more important than ever to protect our most vital= and treasured assets. While stewardship of our waterways is everyone’s responsibility, MOWA is specifically seeking to reward local or regional organizations operating within the state of Michigan for their voluntary stewardship efforts.

Contact Jeff Nedwick at jeffsoutdrs@gmail.com for more info.

Habitat Protectors: New Team Targets Invasive Species on State Lands

Lansing — A virtual webinar on invasive species on Michigan’s state lands begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4

In 2024, Michigan’s Invasive Species Program began assembling a team to focus on emerging populations of new invasive species and tree diseases on state lands.

Today, four foresters and two wildlife biologists are hard at work detecting and managing watch list and high priority invasive species on 4.6 million acres of state forests, parks, recreation areas and game and wildlife areas.

Join Michigan’s Invasive Species Response Team forester Gwen Grochowski and wildlife biologist Natalie Bekins to find out how their team’s efforts to detect and manage invasives are protecting critical habitats in your favorite outdoor places.

Detailed information about the award can be found by visiting the Clean Waterways Award section of the Michigan Outdoor Writers Association website: www.miowa.net/clean-waterways-award/.

Visit www.michigan.gov/egle/outreach/upcoming-events/2026/02/04/habitat-protectors to register and for more info.

Kalamazoo Outdoor Sports Expo on Tap

Kalamazoo, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Outdoor Sport Expo runs Jan. 16-18 at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, Mich.

The show features archery equipment, outfitters, taxidermy displays, fishing charters, fishing gear, hunting gear, trapping supplies, boats, paddle sports, RVs, ATVs, camping equipment, outdoor apparel, and much more.

Show hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 and kids age 12 and under will be admitted free. Parking is free.

Visit www.KalamazooOutdoorExpo.com for more info.

MLF Announces Change to Forward-Facing Sonar Regulations

Benton, Ky. — Starting in 2026, Major League Fishing will restrict the use of forward-facing sonar at all professional and boater/co-angler levels of competition, from the Phoenix Bass Fishing League to the Bass Pro Tour.

The decision to limit the technology was made in response to positive feedback from fans and anglers about the forward-facing sonar restrictions implemented on the Bass Pro Tour in 2025 as well as feedback from participants at lower levels.

On some tournaments FFS will be allowed depending on the water body. In others use will be limited to a 3-hour period per day.

The goal of these restrictions is to promote multi-dimensional angling – allowing anglers to utilize the latest technology while also creating an environment in which traditional techniques remain highly competitive.

MLF believes these rules will make for more dynamic, entertaining competitions and will drive tournament participation, thus enhancing payouts.

For MLF’s Bass Pro Tour, there are no changes from 2025. Anglers will only be allowed to utilize forward-facing/360-degree sonar for one of three competition periods per day.