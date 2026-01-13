Tuesday, January 13th, 2026
$37 million dedicated to algal research in Ohio

Ohio Sea Grant issues 2025 report on research. (File photo by John Hageman)

Columbus — Ohio Sea Grant, on behalf of Ohio State University, the University of Toledo, and the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE), has released the 2025 research findings update for the statewide Harmful Algal Bloom Research Initiative (HABRI).

Created in the aftermath of the 2014 Toledo water crisis, HABRI is a statewide research program that provides nearterm solutions for the full suite of issues surrounding harmful algal blooms.

The initiative consists of 29 science teams across the state that are working to fill critical knowledge gaps identified by front-line state agencies, including the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Lake Erie Commission, and Ohio DNR.

Ohio’s state agencies, researchers, and local partners are collaboratively generating and applying new science to reduce nutrient pollution, improve water quality, and strengthen public health responses to harmful algal blooms thanks to this initiative.

The 2025 report highlights that the state of Ohio continues to benefit from HABRI, showcasing the following results:

The Ohio EPA, with HABRI support and researchers, are working directly with water treatment plant operators to optimize removal of cyanotoxins.

Several HABRI projects have helped Ohio EPA understand the nature of how nutrients move from the working landscape to streams and, ultimately, Lake Erie. This allows us to better plan for and support nutrient reduction implementation actions.

Researchers at Bowling Green State University and Ohio State University are collaborating with Ohio EPA and local farmers to evaluate the beneficial use of dredge materials to amend agricultural soils. This research is providing information for stakeholders on the impact of dredge sediment on soil properties and economic feasibility of beneficial use for agriculture.

HABRI research has demonstrated that Drinking Water Treatment Material (DWTM) effectively binds phosphorus. Based on the results of the research, Ohio EPA is working with stakeholders to explore new and innovative reuse opportunities to utilize the materials to improve water quality.

New information regarding nutrient loss pathways, as well as losses from nutrient application activities and losses from residual soil phosphorus, is helping the Ohio Department of Agriculture adjust program practices and specifications to better address nutrient loss from row crop agriculture. Additionally, recent projects studying farmland water management practices are providing valuable insight into their nutrient capture potential.

Working directly with the academic research community, through the ODHE HABRI, the Ohio DNR is able to more deeply explore the mechanisms that are driving the water quality impacts of its wetland restoration program. The program now has a sharper understanding of the results of its work and better tools to use as the program strengthens the effect of natural infrastructure restoration in the battle against harmful algal blooms in Ohio’s waterways.

A HABRI-supported review of human health data repositories by researchers has enhanced the Ohio Department of Health’s understanding of harmful algal bloom (HAB) susceptibility by identifying several potential risk factors, including respiratory illness, smoking, and diabetes, that may influence future health recommendations.

In partnership with the Ohio Department of Health, with support from HABRI, researchers are working to improve the dissemination of health education on HABs to current and future physicians. More evidence-based HAB education will aid physicians in swiftly diagnosing, treating, and reporting HAB-related illnesses, improving overall state response to HAB events.

“HABRI research projects continue to inform us about the effectiveness of actions included in Ohio’s Domestic Action Plan and to help the state improve our understanding of nutrient reductions from the H2Ohio work being implemented,” said Ohio Lake Erie Commission Executive Director Joy Mulinex on behalf of Ohio DNR, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and Ohio Department of Agriculture.

HABRI is funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education with $24 million made available since 2015. Matching funding from participating Ohio universities increases the total investment to more than $37 million, demonstrating the state’s overall commitment to addressing the harmful algal bloom issue.

Final results from 12 projects funded from 2022-2024 make up this year’s report, in addition to one-year results of 17 projects funded in 2024.

“Gov. DeWine’s leadership through H2Ohio has positioned Ohio as a national leader in investing to improve water quality,” said ODHE Chancellor Mike Duffey. “Recent research has demonstrated common drinking water technology offers further promise in reducing phosphorus-related algae blooms.”

HABRI is composed of 62 scientists leading 114 research projects from Bowling Green State University, Case Western Reserve University, Central State University, Defiance College, Heidelberg University, Kent State University, Oberlin College, Sinclair Community College, the University of Akron, the University of Cincinnati, Miami University, Wright State University, Youngstown State University and consortium leaders the University of Toledo and Ohio State University.

Information about individual HABRI projects, as well as partner organizations and background on the initiative, is also available on the Ohio Sea Grant website at go.osu.edu/habri. The report can be downloaded directly at https://ohioseagrant.osu.edu/p/l6rmc.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.