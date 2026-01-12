Ohio Mixed Bag: Leader of Ohio Bowhunters Association dies

Columbus — A longtime leader of the Ohio Bowhunters Association (OBA) has passed away.

The OBA announced on Jan. 1 that Cheryl Leffman has passed on.

“She was a true friend to many,” the OBA said in a Facebook post.

Leffman was the first woman to ever serve as OBA president and a life member of the bowhunting organization.

“Cheryl loved hunting and supporting the shoots as well as bowhunter education,” the OBA statement said.

There will be no service or calling hours at this time, the OBA announced.

Northeast Sportsman Show On Schedule

Millersburg, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show will make its run this year from Jan. 15 through Jan. 17.

The event, which takes place at the Mt. Hope Event Center, 8076 State Route 241, Millersburg, runs Thursday through Saturday.

Thursday’s hours are from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New for 2026 is a 40,000-square-foot building addition, all new speaker lineup, return of The Roundtable, fishing tackle and gear, and a fishing and archery Q & A.

For more information, log onto www.ohiosportsmanshow.com.

Izaak Walton Leader Steps Down

Gaithersburg, Md. — After advancing conservation priorities at the Izaak Walton League for 18 years, including 13 years as executive director, Scott Kovarovics stepped down Dec 23.

A search for a new executive director will be conducted by the firm ThinkingAhead Executive Search. In the meantime, League Conservation Director Jared Mott will serve as interim executive director.

During his years with the league, Kovarovics led the league’s work to conserve the nation’s woods, waters, and wildlife including advocacy to restore the Clean Water Act protections for streams and wetlands, advance conservation provisions in the Farm Bill and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation and volunteer science in local communities across the U.S.

Rachel McBride, chair of the league’s executive board, said, “Scott’s 18 years of leadership have profoundly shaped the Izaak Walton League. From championing national conservation priorities to strengthening chapters and expanding opportunities for members, his vision and dedication ensured the league’s enduring role as a powerful voice for America’s outdoors. We are deeply grateful for his service and the legacy he leaves for future generations.”

Kovarovics, a life member who is active at the chapter level as well, will remain involved with the league.

“It has been a pleasure to learn from and work with dedicated leaders and volunteers at all levels of the league, and to lead staff who are committed to advancing our mission and serving our members,” Kovarovics said.

Winter Hike Planned For Hocking Hills

Logan, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) invites outdoor enthusiasts to embrace the magic of the season during the 60th Annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike on Saturday, Jan. 17. This year’s trek is not only a cherished Ohio tradition, but also one of the many America 250 celebration events taking place throughout 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Each winter, Hocking Hills transforms into one of the most awe-inspiring landscapes in the state,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Marking 60 years of this hike and celebrating America 250 makes this year especially meaningful. We’re excited to welcome hikers to experience the crisp air, frozen waterfalls, and the sense of community this event inspires.”

The six-mile adventure begins at Upper Falls at Old Man’s Cave, guiding participants through trails lined with towering hemlocks and winter scenery that may include snow-covered cliffs and icy cascades. Along the way, hikers will encounter some of Ohio’s most iconic natural landmarks, including Lower Falls, Cedar Falls, and Ash Cave.

Event Details:

WHAT: 60th annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 17, rolling start between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

WHERE: Hocking Hills State Park Visitors Center, 19852 State Route 664 South, Logan.

Midway through the journey at Cedar Falls, hikers can enjoy complimentary bean soup and cornbread, provided by the local Kiwanis Club. Donations are appreciated and help support the organization’s community work. The hike concludes at Ash Cave, where the Lions Club welcomes participants with hot chocolate and doughnuts, a warm reward for a chilly adventure.

Due to limited parking at the visitor center, participants are encouraged to carpool. Overflow parking will be available at Hocking Hills Elementary School. Return transportation to the various parking lots is provided at Cedar Falls and Ash Cave.

As part of ODNR’s Winter Hike Series, participants will receive a limited-edition Winter Hike Series decal, available while supplies last.