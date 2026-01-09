Episode 88 — New York State Big Buck Club

Long-time measurer and past-president Jim Dowd of the NYS Big Buck Club joins the first podcast of 2026 to talk about the organization, including its long list of nearly 100 measurers scattered across the state. Knowing things will be busy from now through the spring for measurers, Jim encourages hunters to bring their antlers to shows he mentions, or to contact a measurer soon, regardless of if their buck potentially qualifies for the record book or not.