Long-time measurer and past-president Jim Dowd of the NYS Big Buck Club joins the first podcast of 2026 to talk about the organization, including its long list of nearly 100 measurers scattered across the state. Knowing things will be busy from now through the spring for measurers, Jim encourages hunters to bring their antlers to shows he mentions, or to contact a measurer soon, regardless of if their buck potentially qualifies for the record book or not.
Episode 88 — New York State Big Buck Club
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Bill Hilts, Jr.: What does 2026 hold for Lake Erie anglers in New York and beyond?
As we kick off a new year, it’s time to look forward and speculate on what the next 12 months
Mike Raykovicz: Crossbow accessories can make a difference
I’ve lost track of the number of hunters I know who have bought a crossbow recently. With their approval for
Jeremy Smith: Perch action thriving again this winter on Minnesota’s Lake Mille Lacs
Perch are important species across the Ice Belt.
Not only are they one of the main forage species for