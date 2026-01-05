Monday, January 5th, 2026
New York Mixed Bag: DEC launches new places to hunt waterfowl interactive mapper

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation/DEC has developed a new interactive map designed specifically for waterfowl hunters.

Similar to the agency’s DECinfo Locator web app the new interactive mapper provides links to access information for many waterfowl hunting-friendly properties across the state, as well as public boat ramp locations and zone boundaries. The mapper is mobile-friendly, so users can zoom right to a location while in the field.

DEC said there are many more places to hunt waterfowl than the ones listed in the mapper, but those included are properties that have a history of waterfowl hunting and/or access to public waterbodies for hunting. The mapper is intended to be a starting point for newer waterfowl hunters and any hunter looking for new places to visit.

Visit the new mapper here.

Katona, N.Y. — A new freshwater fishing record has been established for white perch.

Yongfeng Tian

DEC said they we’re excited to announce that on Nov. 23, 2025, Yongfeng Tian, of Brooklyn, reeled in a 3-pound, 4-ounce white perch from the Cross River Reservoir in Westchester County. The fish measured over 15 inches and was caught while jigging in 25 feet of water.

Tian’s catch exceeds the previous record by 3 ounces, which was a fish caught in 1991 from Lake Oscalett, also in Westchester County.

Tian’s catch was the fourth new state record achieved for New York in 2025. These included new records for brook trout, fall fish and channel catfish.

State records are part of DEC’s Angler Achievement Awards Program. To learn more, visit the DEC website.

Plan In The Works To Rehabilitate Burden Lake Dam in Rensselaer County

Sand Lake, N.Y. — DEC has announced an agreement with Rensselaer County, the Town of Sand Lake, and the Burden Lake Preservation Corp. to restore the Burden Lake Dam, an intermediate hazard dam.

Under an Order on Consent with DEC, the County, Town, and BLPC will upgrade the dam and resolve outstanding dam safety violations.

Burden Lake, which spans the towns of Sand Lake and Nassau, is surrounded by approximately 340 residences, allows public launching of car-top-type boats and fishing from the two Dyke Roads and provides abundant fishing opportunities and recreation to the public year round.

Built in 1863, the dam system was designed as a water storage reservoir to power the mills along the Wynantskill Creek and to both impound the lake and regulate the lake’s water level. A segment of Burden Lake Road (County Route 51) runs along the top of one part of the dam and has been closed since 2021. An engineering assessment of the dam may include future uses of the road segment after the dam is reconstructed.

DEC Hosting Novice Pheasant Hunt At Perch River WMA In Jefferson County

LaFargeville, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be hosting a mentored pheasant hunt for youth ages 12 to 15 and new hunters of an age on Saturday, Jan. 10 at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area in Jefferson County. The event is free and includes a hunter and shooting safety refresher, mentored pheasant hunt, and game processing demonstration.

Hunters must possess a New York State hunting license and bring proper hunting attire that includes blaze orange or pink, and boots and clothing appropriate for winter weather conditions. Hunters may bring their own shotgun (12, 16 or 20 gauge recommended) and ammunition or can request to borrow a firearm from the Hunter Education Program.

For more information call 315-785-2533 or sent an email to: derek.steenburgh@dec.ny.gov.

Wick Retires as Executive Director Of The Lake George Park Commission

Lake George, N.Y. — Dave Wick, who has served as Executive Director of the Lake George Park Commission for 14 years, recently announced his retirement, which became effective Dec. 20.

“I have had the exceptionally good fortune of having worked at two amazing small conservation agencies – Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District for 19 years, followed by 14 years with the Lake George Park Commission,” Wick said in an email. “I could not have been more blessed by all that has happened in life, both personally and professionally, and all of you have shared in helping me get to where I am today. I thank all of you for that.”

During his tenure, in an effort to battle invasive species finding their way into one of New York’s most popular lakes, Wick oversaw the development of boat washing and decontamination on Lake George – New York’s first such program – modeling the system on that of Lake Tahoe, in Nevada. He worked with local sporting and conservation groups to help establish guidelines for the program, including boat launching hours for anglers. Most recently, Wick has been a strong proponent of using ProcellaCOR to battle Eurasian milfoil in the lake.

Upon retiring, Wick intends to travel with his family.

