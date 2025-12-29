Ohio Mixed Bag: Nature center opens at Caesar Creek State Park

Waynesville, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio DNR (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz recently opened a newly renovated nature center at Caesar Creek State Park.

The updated nature center has been completely reimagined with new, educational exhibits that highlight the land, water, and nighttime environments that make Caesar Creek State Park unique.

For the first time in an ODNR nature center, a unique exhibit room explores the fascinating world of natural darkness. Through interactive displays, a captivating video that reveals the life that awakens after sunset, and exhibits on nocturnal wildlife, guests will discover how darkness functions as its own habitat and how we can help protect it. The new exhibit is especially fitting, as Caesar Creek State Park was recently designated as a certified firefly habitat.

A new aquatic room explores the waterways that define the area, including Caesar Creek, the Little Miami River, and Caesar Creek Lake. Visitors can discover the park’s human and natural history, observe aquatic life, and learn about water quality and recreation opportunities across the region.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ohio Insider: Readers respond to call for feedback on poaching punishments

Rare fisher caught on trail camera in Cleveland Metroparks

This year’s walleye hatch means more good news for anglers in Western Lake Erie

ODNR OK’s $2.9 Million in Nature Grants

Columbus — Local parks will be able to build new amenities, such as splashpads and basketball courts, thanks to the Ohio DNR’s (ODNR) NatureWorks grant program. ODNR approved more than $2.9 million in project funding that will be distributed across 76 projects that will improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans across the state.

The 76 projects span across 64 counties in Ohio. Awardees will use the funding to buy new park land and develop new or renovated playgrounds, which include splashpads, sports courts including pickleball and basketball courts. Other project needs include trails and walking paths, pavilions, exercise equipment, and other park amenities such as restrooms, lighting, and parking.

Trees To Textbooks Benefits Communities

Columbus — Twelve rural Ohio school districts and their home counties and townships will receive $1,621,268 from the harvest of timber from Ohio’s state forests through the Trees to Textbooks program.

Through the program, a percentage of the revenue generated from state forest management activity goes to the county, township, and school district in which the activity took place.

“This program is all about giving back to local communities while spreading the message of conservation,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “By visiting schools and presenting the Trees to Textbooks checks, we have the opportunity to talk to young conservationists and inspire them to learn about our natural resources and what they can do to protect Ohio in the future.”

The ODNR Division of Forestry began distributing timber revenues to counties and townships in the early 1980s. Since the Trees to Textbooks program started in 1999, more than $42 million has been shared with Ohio school districts and local governments.

Wild Game Dinner Planned for February

Coshocton, Ohio — A much-anticipated wild game dinner and benefit auction returns to Crossroads Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 21, with seatings at noon and 4 p.m. Advance purchase only — this event sells out every year.

Guests may choose between regular admission and premiere admission. Children receive a discounted rate. A chili cook-off offers a $100 cash prize, and the daring Atomic Wing Challenge also offers a $100 cash prize. This event is open to the public. Proceeds help youth outreach.

Crossroads Baptist Church is at 23247 County Road 621, Coshocton. Register at www.crossroadswildgame.com or call/text 740-908-4311.

ODNR Seeking New Wildlife Officers

Columbus — Applications are being accepted until Sunday, Jan. 11, for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 12 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training for new wildlife officer cadets begins in August.

Ohio wildlife officers enforce wildlife regulations and protect public lands, waterways, and fish and wildlife resources. Officers serve from Lake Erie to the Ohio River and in every Ohio county. Those interested in becoming an Ohio Wildlife Officer can complete an application at careers.ohio.gov.

Ohio wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, and perform fish and wildlife surveys. Wildlife officers also provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues. To be considered, applicants are required to be 21 years of age upon completion of the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Course, be a U.S. citizen, and possess a valid driver license. Completion of at least a minimum of core course work in an associate degree or undergraduate program in natural resources, fisheries and wildlife conservation, natural sciences, biology, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement, agriculture, or a related field is required.

Eighteen months of training or experience in the above fields may also be acceptable, or 18 months of training or experience in the U.S. military with an occupational specialty related to law enforcement, investigations, or intelligence. Other qualifications include meeting physical fitness standards, completing a background check, and passing a psychological exam, medical exam, and drug screening.

For more information, visit ohiodnr.gov/becomeawildlifeofficer.