Commentary: Wakeboats can responsibly co-exist with other forms of Minnesota boating

I recently read Bob Zink’s article, “Should we leave wakeboats in our wake?” (Outdoor News, Dec. 5, 2025), and while I appreciate anyone taking an interest in lake health, the conclusions presented deserve a more careful, science-grounded response.

As a recreational boater and wake-surfing enthusiast, I believe we all share the same goal: to keep our lakes healthy while ensuring they remain accessible for everyone – not just those who live on the shoreline.

The article paints wake surfing as uniquely harmful, yet many of its claims rely on limited or selectively interpreted studies. The University of Minnesota video cited in the story shows controlled test passes at a fixed 14-foot depth – conditions that do not reflect how responsible wake-sport operators actually use our lakes. In reality, riders seek deeper water and open areas because that’s where wakes perform best.

Just as importantly, the article repeats generalizations – such as wakeboats disturbing the lake bottom “times 10” – without offering standardized measurements or hydrodynamic analysis. Other large boats, including cruisers, pontoon boats with high-horsepower outboards, and larger stern-drive boats, can produce prop wash and wake energy similar to or greater than many wakeboats. Singling out one category without context does not advance an honest conversation.

The 2022 peer-reviewed study by Fay and colleagues, which the Zink article itself cites, found that wakeboats can operate safely at depths of 10 feet or more and 200 feet from shore. These are measurable, workable guidelines – yet the article dismisses them in favor of a personal belief that people “do not estimate distances well.”

Rules on water distance, speed zones, and navigational markers already exist and are followed successfully every day by Minnesota boaters. Education, communication, and signage are proven tools; pessimism is not a policy.

What’s also missing is recognition of modern wakeboat technology, which has evolved dramatically. Forward-drive propulsion reduces downward prop wash. Adjustable surf gates and tabs shape wakes with minimal environmental footprint. GPS-based systems prevent unnecessary throttle spikes, and boaters now have access to depth alerts, shoreline-distance tracking, and ballast-management best practices. These innovations matter.

Sediment suspension is another area where context is essential. The article notes that stirred-up sediment may take up to an hour to settle – something that also happens with wind-driven waves, storm events, and high-speed fishing traffic.

Turbidity alone does not equal ecological harm, and none of the studies referenced measured fish mortality, spawning failures, or vegetation loss. Suggesting broad ecological damage without direct biological evidence stretches the data beyond its intent.

The criticism of potential “conflicts of interest” also deserves caution. No similar scrutiny is applied to the funding or influences behind the U of M work. If we raise questions about bias, we must apply that standard consistently, not selectively.

Most importantly, discussions about wake surfing should recognize the efforts already being made by the community. National groups, local rider associations, and responsible operators actively promote guidelines such as staying well off shorelines and avoiding repetitive passes. These practices are embraced because they work – and because boaters genuinely care about lake health.

Our lakes have always been shared spaces. Anglers, paddlers, tubers, sailors, and surfers all have legitimate, long-standing traditions on the water. No single group should claim the authority to decide whose enjoyment is valid or whose presence should be curtailed.

Reasonable depth and distance guidelines protect shorelines, respect homeowners, and preserve opportunities for families who love wake sports.

Before we rush toward bans or blanket restrictions, we should rely on balanced science, acknowledge technological progress, and remember that recreation and stewardship can – and do – coexist.

Minnesota’s lakes belong to everyone, and with responsible practices, wake surfing can remain a vibrant, sustainable part of our boating culture.

Editor’s note: This piece was sent to Outdoor News via Park Street Public, a St. Paul-based consulting firm representing the Water Sports Industry Association. The author, Endicott Fay, is a professional engineer, maritime architect, and expert on hydrodynamics. He has a bachelor of science in engineering – naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan, as well as a master of science in mechanical engineering from the University of New Hampshire.