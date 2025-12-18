Steve Pollick: Seasonal wetlands need protecting from today’s politics

If you are a duck hunter, a kayaker who loves prowling the skinny backwaters of marshlands, or a birder who revels in the sights and sounds of sandhill cranes, trumpeter and tundra swans, American pelicans, and countless springtime neotropical songbird migrants, beware the mischief afoot these days in Washington, D.C.
Me? I am an “all of the above” outdoorsman when it comes to the aforementioned activities, and I am concerned about what the Trump administration’s U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wants to do to what is called WOTUS – Wetlands of the United States.