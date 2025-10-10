Video: Adjustments lead to an early-October doe in Minnesota

Early October is a great time during the archery season to take a doe where antlerless opportunities are available. That’s what Eric Morken set out to do over the course of two evening hunts recently.

In this video, Morken describes the details that led to success as he picks apart a property that is new to him this season. An adjustment based on what he saw on Oct. 5 led to a shot on a doe at 15 yards two days later. He describes why this specific location sets up so well as a staging area, and why it could be a great spot for a buck in late October, as well.

