Michigan venison donation program serves record number of meals to those in need

Hunters Feeding Michigan – a Michigan Department of Natural Resources program connecting donors, wild game processors and charities to help feed those in need – processed 140,000 pounds of donated venison during fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30.

That equates to more than 560,000 servings of venison and sets a new annual record for the program, which allows hunters to share their harvest by donating deer at participating processors and helps distribute venison donations across Michigan.

“Every year it seems like more hunters choose to donate their harvest to the program, which helps feed even more of our neighbors across the state,” said Hunters Feeding Michigan program specialist Joe Presgrove. “I frequently receive calls and letters from the local food pantries thanking the program for providing much needed protein to their communities.”

The success of what Presgrove calls “such an amazing program” is largely due to the hunters who choose to donate their harvest, the individuals who donate money toward processing expenses, the hardworking, dedicated processors, and the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Feeding America food distribution network.

Since 2007, the program has provided more than 3 million servings of protein-rich venison to those in need.

The DNR urges outdoor recreationists, when purchasing their licenses or permits, to consider adding a monetary donation to Hunters Feeding Michigan.

“Your contribution covers processing costs, turning donated deer into meals,” Presgrove said. “A donation of just $3 provides a venison meal for over four Michiganders!”

For more information about the program, visit Michigan.gov/HuntersFeedingMichigan.