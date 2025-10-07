Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATE

OCT. 10-31: Sharp-tailed grouse season.

OCT 16-19: Independence Hunt.

OCT. 18: Duck season opens in the South Zone.

OCT. 18-DEC. 14: Late goose season in the South Zone.

OCT. 29: Woodcock hunting season ends.

NOV. 14: Archery deer season ends.

NOV. 14: Grouse and turkey hunting seasons end.

NOV. 15-30: Firearms deer season statewide.

NOV. 23: Duck season ends in the North Zone.

NOV. 30: Duck season ends in the Middle Zone.

NOV. 29-30: Two-day duck season in the North Zone.

DEC. 1: Late archery deer season opens.

DEC. 1: Late grouse season opens.

DEC. 1: Late pheasant season opens in southern Michigan.

DEC. 5-14: Muzzleloader deer season.

DEC. 13-14: Two-day duck season in the Middle Zone.

DEC. 13-21: Regular elk hunt.

DEC. 14: Duck season ends in the South Zone.

DEC. 15-JAN. 1: Late antlerless firearms deer season.

DEC. 16: Goose season ends in the North Zone.

DEC. 27-28: Two day duck season in the South Zone.

DEC. 27-JAN. 4, 2026: Extended goose season in the South Zone.

JAN. 1: Grouse and pheasant seasons end.

JAN. 1: Archery deer season ends.

JAN 31-FEB.9 2026: Extended goose season in South Zone.

ARCHERY

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Isabella County Sportsmans Club: Archery 101 Workshop, July 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at 2872 Millbrook Rd. Mt Pleasant, MI 48858. Contact Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Isabella County Sportsmans Club: 3D archery league every Wednesday night July 23-Sept. 24. Call Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

ATV Wilderness Adventure begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in L’Anse. Call Mary Mervar at (906) 353-8808.

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo.For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS/CLINICS

JAN. 8-11: Ultimate Fishing Show Detroit will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

JAN. 15-18: Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

FEB. 11-15: Grand Rapids Boat Show will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

FEB. 12-15: Progressive Detroit Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace,46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261- 0123 for more info.

FEB. 19-22: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH 12-15: Ultimate Sports Show Grand Rapids will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH 12-15: Progressive Novi Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace,46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261- 0123 for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

BANQUETS

OCT. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Huron County MI Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Ubly Fox Club, 2351 Ubly Road, Bad Axe, MI 48413. Call Mike Brown at (989) 551-5123 for more info.

OCT. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Chapter Buck Fever begins at 5 p.m. at the VFW hall, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur, MI 49045. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

OCT. 16: Whitetails Unlimited South Macomb MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5: 30 p.m. at Gilberts Sportsman’s Club, 60125 Omo Road, Lenox, MI 48048. Call Kevin Lee at (248) 390-7541 for more info.

OCT. 18: Whitetails Unlimited 8th Annual Kaleva Area Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva VFW Post, 13300 9 Mile Road, Kaleva. Call Bryson Waller (231) 527-5980 for more info.

OCT. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Clio MI Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Five One Athletics, 4270 West Vienna Road, Clio, MI 48420. Call Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

OCT. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Auburn/Bullock Creek MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Edge Banquet Center, 4618 S. Eleven Mile Road,Auburn, MI 48611. Call Jason Maraskinen at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

NOV. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Gladwin County MI Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m. at Gladwin K of C Hall, 751 South M-18, Gladwin, MI 48624. Call Jason Maraskinen at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

NOV. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at American Legion 74, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry, MI 49868. Call Mary Hyrns at (616) 490-8407 for more info.

DNR EVENTS

NOV. 17: Deer Drop in Monday, in which hunters can bring in their deer or jaw bone from a deer to have it aged and to talk with DNR staff, will be held 10 a.m. to 3p.m. at the following locations: Marquette Customer Service Center (CSC), Escanaba CSC, Baraga CSC, Crystal Falls Field Office, Sault Ste. Marie Field Office, Newberry CSC, Gaylord CSC, Traverse City CSC, Cadillac CSC, Roscommon CSC, Lapeer State Game Area, Waterloo Wildlife Office, Bay City CSC, Cass City Field Office, Crane Pond Field Office, Allegan Field Office, Barry State Game Area, Muskegon State Game Area, Flat River Field Office, Rose Lake Field Office, Paris Field Office, Lansing CSC, Plainwell CSC.

DEC. 1: Deer Drop in Monday, in which hunters can bring in their deer or jaw bone from a deer to have it aged and to talk with DNR staff, will be held 10 a.m. to 3p.m. at the following locations: Marquette Customer Service Center (CSC), Escanaba CSC, Baraga CSC, Crystal Falls Field Office, Sault Ste. Marie Field Office, Newberry CSC, Gaylord CSC, Traverse City CSC, Cadillac CSC, Roscommon CSC, Lapeer State Game Area, Waterloo Wildlife Office, Bay City CSC, Cass City Field Office, Crane Pond Field Office, Allegan Field Office, Barry State Game Area, Muskegon State Game Area, Flat River Field Office, Rose Lake Field Office, Paris Field Office, Lansing CSC, Plainwell CSC.

MEETINGS

OCT. 15: Forest Management Advisory Committee meets at 1 p.m. Call Kimberley Korbecki at (517) 582-3220 for more info.

Oct. 15: Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board meets at 9 a.m. Call Jon Mayes at (517) 284-5954 for more info.

OCT. 16: Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. Call Barbara Graves at (517) 284-6135 for more info.

OCT. 16: Pigeon River Country Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. Call Mark Monroe at (989) 983-4101 for more info.

OCT. 17: Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council meets at 8:30 a.m. Call Kimberley Korbecki at (517) 582-3220 for more info.

OCT. 21: Off-Road Vehicle Advisory Workgroup meets at 1 p.m. Call Jessica Holley-Roehrs, at (517) 331-3790 for more info.

OCT. 22: Michigan State Parks Advisory Committee meets at 2 p.m. Call Barbara Graves, at (517) 284-6135 for more info..

OCT. 24: Northern Inland Lakes Citizen Fisheries Advisory Committee meets at 11 a.m. Call Neal Godby at (231) 340-2621 for more info.

OCT. 28: Urban and Community Forestry Council meets at 10 a.m. Call Kevin Sayers at (517) 582-3209 for more info.