Friday, October 3rd, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, October 3rd, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Ohio’s deer archery season off and running in 2025; here’s what to know

Ohio bowhunters shot a record 106,269 deer during the 2024-25 archery season. (Photo by Eric Morken)

Columbus — Ohio has a long deer archery season that is open Saturday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Hunters may use crossbows, compound bows, recurve bows, and longbows to pursue deer during the archery season. Deer are Ohio’s most sought-after wild game and an important food source for families across the Buckeye State, according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife.

Bowhunting in Ohio is one of the most popular ways to hunt, as shown by the record 106,269 deer taken during the 2024-25 archery season. Overall, hunters checked 238,137 deer in 2024-25, the fourth-highest total on record.

October and November are the most popular months for bowhunting because of increased deer activity during the animals’ breeding season. Follow along as Ohio’s deer season harvest totals are posted every Wednesday.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ohio hunters weigh in on EHD concerns as officials propose bag limit change in three counties

What can Ohio hunters expect during the 2025 waterfowl season?

Ohio’s fall turkey hunting success may be best in southwest due to last spring’s cicada emergence

Following an unprecedented outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Athens, Meigs, and Washington counties, the Division of Wildlife has proposed a bag limit reduction in these counties, which would take effect on Monday, Dec. 1, if approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council. This date coincides with the opening day of the seven-day deer gun season. Public comments on the proposal are accepted online at wildohio.gov until Thursday, Oct. 16.

Ohio has additional deer hunting options to accompany the statewide archery season. The two-day youth gun season is Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22-23. The statewide seven-day gun season is open from Monday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 7. An additional two-day gun season for all hunters is Dec. 20-21, followed by late-season muzzleloader hunting Jan. 3-6, 2026.

Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and deer permit before heading into the field. The deer management permit, used for antlerless deer only, is valid on private land and public hunting areas until the close of the bonus gun hunting weekend on Dec. 21. Either-sex permits can be used to harvest antlered or antlerless deer and are valid statewide until Feb. 1, 2026.

Find more details in the 2025-26 Hunting and Trapping Regulations.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.