Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Forestry Revitalization Act promises new facility in Hayward to produce aviation fuel

Hayward, Wis. — The Forestry Revitalization Act was announced last week with an investment in a new facility in Hayward that will turn woody biomass into aviation fuel.

“This is a big day for northern Wisconsin – we’re looking at over $1 billion in annual economic impact and over 350 high-paying, local jobs, all while bolstering our forestry industry,” said Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk). “This facility will also help maintain clean forests, lowering the risk of forest fires and haze resulting from extreme smoke.”

To complement approximately $1.5 billion of private investment, the Forestry Revitalization Act will invest $210 million ($60 million in WEDC Enterprise Zone Tax Credits and $150 million in state bonding through the forestry account) to the new Hayward facility. The facility will turn CORSIA-qualified woody biomass (bark, branches, cutter shavings, tree tops, etc.) into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and naphtha, primarily for export. The European Union (E.U.) is phasing in regulations to require SAF to be mixed with conventional aviation fuel. By 2050, the E.U. will require 70% SAF.

La Crosse, Wis. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is extending the Voluntary Lead-Free Hunting Ammunition Incentive Program for the 2025-26 hunting season in the National Wildlife Refuge System. The decision follows a successful pilot program and survey results indicating that hunters are more likely to use lead-free ammunition on national wildlife refuges when an incentive program is available. The program will include 25 hunting seasons at 13 refuges in 11 states.

Locally, the program is offered to those hunting deer on the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.

The program also is being offered at refuges in Maryland, Idaho, West Virginia, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Oregon.

“We are committed to providing access to quality hunting experiences on national wildlife refuges and supporting the contributions of the hunting community to wildlife conservation,” said USFWS Director Brian Nesvik. “Our analysis after the first year of the pilot indicates most hunters were satisfied with the program and we are pleased to expand it to accommodate more hunters.”

The lead-free program was launched in 2024 at seven national wildlife refuges and encourages voluntary adoption of lead-free ammunition as a non-regulatory means of addressing lead ingestion by wildlife on federal lands. The USFWS collaborated on program recommendations from the Hunting and Wildlife Conservation Council as well as from states, non-governmental groups, industry partners and the public. The HWCC is a federal advisory committee established by the Secretaries of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture.

This voluntary lead-free hunting ammunition incentive program offers hunters an opportunity to try ammunition types that reduce the risk of unintentional lead ingestion by scavenging wildlife. Participating hunters at each refuge will benefit from an incentivized rebate program that includes prepaid debit cards for reimbursement of the cost of lead-free ammunition with proof of purchase and other refuge-specific verifications. Participating hunters will receive up to $50 per box of rifle ammunition and $25 per box for shotgun or muzzleloader, for up to two boxes.

Under the National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act of 1997, the USFWS allows hunting, within specified limits, on more than 430 refuge units. There are 573 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts.

Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge Offers Waterfowl Hunt for People with Disabilities

Trempealeau, Wis. — The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will open the River Bottoms tract for waterfowl hunting from Saturday, Oct. 18 through noon Friday Oct. 24. This portion of the refuge will be closed to other public use. Hunters will be provided with a code to access the property.

To participate in this hunt, all applicants must have a Wisconsin Class A or Class C disabled hunting permit, a Wisconsin small game license, state and federal duck stamps, and a completed application. This hunt is limited to 14 hunters. If more than 14 apply by the deadline of 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, a drawing will be held.

Hunters and assistants may download the application on the refuge website page or pick one up at the refuge office. Send the application to: Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, W28488 Refuge Road, Trempealeau, WI 54661, or drop it off at the office Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Or, place the forms in the brown mailbox after hours located in the office parking area. Write to: Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, W28488 Refuge Road, Trempealeau, WI 54661, to request an application.

Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge to Hold Auction for 2025-26 Trapping Units

Trempealeau, Wis. — The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will auction muskrat and beaver trapping units for this season on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. at the refuge’s Outdoor Wonders Learning Center building. There are 12 muskrat and four beaver units available. Trappers must show a state trapping license when registering to bid. Bids will start at $40 per unit. Trappers must be present to bid. Payment for units is due at the close of the auction.

Muskrat units are available by drawing for youth (18 years of age and younger) and seniors (65 years of age and older), free of charge. Trappers may inspect the units prior to the Oct. 2 auction.