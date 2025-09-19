Wisconsin DNR increases monitoring and response efforts for invasive round goby in Winnebago System

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that additional monitoring and response efforts will be taken to address increased reports of invasive round gobies in the Winnebago System.

After an angler reported a sighting of round goby in June, the DNR has confirmed the presence of round goby in Lake Winnebago near the Bowen Street Fishing Pier. Round gobies can displace native fish populations and have the potential to impact Lake Winnebago’s sport fish and panfish species through competition for prey and by eating their eggs.

Though nearly impossible to eradicate once they have been introduced, DNR staff will conduct intensive, targeted monitoring efforts in Lake Winnebago and may begin containment actions. This may include using a naturally derived chemical fish killing agent (rotenone) within a specified contained area to prevent the establishment of round gobies in the Winnebago System.

The DNR continues to consider the Menasha Dam, Neenah Dam and the closed Menasha Lock essential barriers to preventing the spread of round goby in Lake Winnebago and beyond.

Anglers are asked to continue to be on the lookout for any round gobies in the Winnebago System. If a suspected round goby is caught, anglers should immediately kill it and take it to a DNR service center. If a round goby is spotted but not captured, please report it using the DNR’s online Round Goby Reporting Tool.

Any round gobies captured below the Neenah or Menasha dams or in Little Lake Butte des Morts do not need to be reported, as it is not a part of the Winnebago System and these areas are known to have a verified and established population of round goby. Gobies captured in Green Bay or Lake Michigan also do not need to be reported.

Preventing the spread

Prevention remains the best way to help protect Wisconsin’s waters. Under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, chapter NR 40, Wis. Admin. Code, round goby is listed as a restricted species, meaning live specimens cannot legally be transported, transferred or introduced in the state of Wisconsin. Only a deceased round goby specimen can be legally transported to a DNR office or service center for identification.

Anglers are reminded to never use round gobies as bait, transport live fish, release fish from one waterbody into another or throw unwanted bait into the water. The DNR’s Violation Hotline allows Wisconsin residents to confidentially report suspected wildlife, recreational and environmental violations.

The Violation Hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 1-800-847-9367 (1-800-TIP-WDNR) or submit a violation report online.