Friday, September 19th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, September 19th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin DNR increases monitoring and response efforts for invasive round goby in Winnebago System

Though nearly impossible to eradicate once they have been introduced, DNR staff will conduct intensive, targeted monitoring efforts in Lake Winnebago and may begin containment actions. (USFWS photo)

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that additional monitoring and response efforts will be taken to address increased reports of invasive round gobies in the Winnebago System.

After an angler reported a sighting of round goby in June, the DNR has confirmed the presence of round goby in Lake Winnebago near the Bowen Street Fishing Pier. Round gobies can displace native fish populations and have the potential to impact Lake Winnebago’s sport fish and panfish species through competition for prey and by eating their eggs.

Though nearly impossible to eradicate once they have been introduced, DNR staff will conduct intensive, targeted monitoring efforts in Lake Winnebago and may begin containment actions. This may include using a naturally derived chemical fish killing agent (rotenone) within a specified contained area to prevent the establishment of round gobies in the Winnebago System.

The DNR continues to consider the Menasha Dam, Neenah Dam and the closed Menasha Lock essential barriers to preventing the spread of round goby in Lake Winnebago and beyond.

Report any sightings of round gobies in the Winnebago System to the DNR. Round gobies have a single fused pelvic fin that resembles a suction cup and a prominent black spot on the first dorsal fin. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR)

Anglers are asked to continue to be on the lookout for any round gobies in the Winnebago System. If a suspected round goby is caught, anglers should immediately kill it and take it to a DNR service center. If a round goby is spotted but not captured, please report it using the DNR’s online Round Goby Reporting Tool.

Any round gobies captured below the Neenah or Menasha dams or in Little Lake Butte des Morts do not need to be reported, as it is not a part of the Winnebago System and these areas are known to have a verified and established population of round goby. Gobies captured in Green Bay or Lake Michigan also do not need to be reported.

Preventing the spread

Prevention remains the best way to help protect Wisconsin’s waters. Under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, chapter NR 40, Wis. Admin. Code, round goby is listed as a restricted species, meaning live specimens cannot legally be transported, transferred or introduced in the state of Wisconsin. Only a deceased round goby specimen can be legally transported to a DNR office or service center for identification.

Anglers are reminded to never use round gobies as bait, transport live fish, release fish from one waterbody into another or throw unwanted bait into the water. The DNR’s Violation Hotline allows Wisconsin residents to confidentially report suspected wildlife, recreational and environmental violations. 

The Violation Hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 1-800-847-9367 (1-800-TIP-WDNR) or submit a violation report online.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.