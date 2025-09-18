Deer bag limits could be reduced in three Ohio counties hit hardest by EHD

Athens, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed reducing the white-tailed deer bag limit in Athens, Meigs, and Washington counties from three deer to two in response to an unprecedented outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in these locations.

If approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council, the proposed bag limit reduction would take effect on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, coinciding with opening day of the seven-day deer gun season. The proposed bag limit would remain in place until the close of the 2025-26 deer hunting season on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

The Ohio Wildlife Council heard details of the proposed bag limit reduction during a special meeting in Athens on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Public comments on the recent proposal will be accepted online until Thursday, Oct. 16. A statewide hearing for the proposed rule will be held during the wildlife council’s scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

If the Ohio Wildlife Council passes the proposed bag limit reduction, Athens, Meigs, and Washington counties will have a three-deer bag limit until Sunday, Nov. 30, and a two-deer bag limit after that date.

Deer bag limits in the rest of the state remain unchanged. See the 2025-26 Hunting and Trapping Regulations for more information on current bag limits across the state.