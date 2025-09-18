EHD continues to spread, hitting parts of southeast Ohio’s deer herd hard

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) continues to rapidly spread across southeast Ohio, making its presence known in 24 counties as of mid-September.

“And we have several more samples at the lab now that will likely be confirmed (EHD) in the next couple of days,” Clint McCoy, the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s deer biologist, told Ohio Outdoor News on Sept. 10.

EHD is a viral disease that is often fatal to whitetailed deer. The disease, which is often associated with hot and dry weather, typically subsides at the first frost, which kills the midges that carry the disease.

