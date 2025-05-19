Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Ambridge District Sportsman’s Association: 3D shoots June 22, Aug. 3, Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ambridge clubhouse, 2900 Ridge Road Ext., Baden. For info, 724-869-9749.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info, call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Delaware Valley Fish & Game: 3D shoots June 1, 15, 29, July 13&27, Aug. 10&24, Sept. 7. 7 to 11 a.m. at 7343 Ferry Road, Point Pleasant. delvalfishandgame.com

Five Points Hunting Club: 3D shoots June 8, July 13, Sept. 14 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at club, Aliquippa. Hunt of a Lifetime shoot Aug. 9-10. For info, 724-601-6797.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Library Sportsmen’s Association: 3D shoot, first Sunday of the month through September, 7 a.m. to noon at Library Sportsmen’s, 6312 Route PA-88, Finleyville, For info, 412-398- 8936.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412- 417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: 3D shoots first Sunday of month January through August. Raccoon (night) shoot Aug. 16. Bowhunter weekend Sept. 13-14. Indoor range winter target league, open shooting and family nights. Outdoor range target and 3D leagues. 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For info, see Facebook page.

Saltsburg Sportsmen: 2025 3D archery shoots June 8&22, July 6&20, Aug. 3&17 at the club. Registration 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, 724-639-0360.

St. Clair Tremont Trap & Field Club: 3D shoots, June 22, Aug. 16 (night shoot dusk to midnight) Aug. 17, Sept. 21, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tremont Shooting Range, Johnstown. For info, call Brian Pegg 814-241-3973.

St. Clair Trap & Field Club: Trap shooting Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. at Tremont Shooting Range, Johnstown. Starts May 1. For info, Bill Clark 412-860- 1340.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Trap shooting only. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. For info, call 717-932- 2780 or visit www.shore-sportsmen.org.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Pennsylvania Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar.

At least four weeks prior to your event provide date, time, place, organization name and a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Pennsylvania Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or email paoutdoornews@atlanticbb.net or mail to:

Pennsylvania Outdoor News Subscription Services, ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 1393, Altoona, PA 16603-1393

SHOWS

MAY 31: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club Flea Market 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the club. Vendors needed. For info, call 570-441-8803.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412- 461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814- 676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724- 437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JUNE 7: Whitetails Unlimited Mifflin County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. at Reedsville Fire Co. For info, 717-250-5624.

JUNE 12-14: District 8 and North American Trap Collectors, 88th Trappers Assoc. Rendezvous at Shippensburg fairgrounds. Kids cabin, June 13; trap setting contests, June 14. For info, Patrappers.com or Eric Woy 717-552-7413.

AUG. 9: Whitetails Unlimited NEPA Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Amber Palace, 228 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. For info, 570-814-7648.

AUG. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Bradford County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 3 p.m. at The Homestead at Whitetail Valley, 1848 Babcock Hill Road, Rome. For info, 570-247-8135.

AUG. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Perry County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Millerstown Moose Family Center. For info, 717-439-0151.

AUG. 26: Raystown Chapter of Ducks Unlimited annual fundraising banquet at Smithfield Firehall, Huntingdon. For info and tickets, call 814-644-5608.

SEPT. 6: Whitetails Unlimited West Branch PA deer camp, 4 p.m. at Clearfield County Fairgrounds Expo 1 Building, Clearfield. For info, 814-592-6043.

SEPT. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Schuylkill County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at East Penn Sporting Club, Leighton. For info, 570-778-2310.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Juniata County Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. at The Laurelton at Laurel Rock Farm, Mifflintown. For info, 717-348-7560.

SEPT. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Elk County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Wildwoods Bar & Grill, 875 Washington St., St. Marys. For info, 717-713-7062.

OCT. 11: Whitetails Unlimited York County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Union Fire Co. No. 1, 201 York St., Manchester. For info, 717-747-4140.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JUNE 21: Sportsmen Clubs of Mercer County/ Harthegig Conservation Club youth field day at Harthegig Conservation Club, Fredonia. Registration at 7 a.m. Register April 15-June 5 on Game Commission website. For info, 724-475-2189.

SEPT. 13: Backroads PA Local Services will hold Wild Alleghenies Outdoor Adventure & Sportsman’s Expo 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at PNG Field, Altoona. Visit wildallegheniesoutdooradventureexpo.com. For info, 814-932-2164.