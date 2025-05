It’s strange how some memories seem to be burned into your brain, even really old ones you would never expect …

More than four decades later, I still clearly remember being in a stand of oaks on a mountainside above Tyrone, during a sunny afternoon at about this time of year. I was a very inexperienced reporter for the Altoona Mirror in 1980, sent out to cover the “new” scourge of gypsy moth caterpillars that was about to defoliate a wide swath of forest in Blair County, Pa.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here