Walnut Creek Marina in Erie County, Pa., undergoing repairs

Fairview, Pa. — With the busy spring boating season underway, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is alerting boaters and other visitors to Walnut Creek Marina, Erie County, that several maintenance projects remain underway at the facility.

While sand-removal operations and dredging within the marina basin have been completed, additional dredging will continue within the marina channel over the next two weeks.

During this time, heavy equipment will remain present within portions of the marina, and visitors should continue to use caution around construction equipment and avoid active work areas.

Boaters operating during nighttime hours within the marina basin, which includes the public boat launch and privately leased slips, will notice temporary lighting systems around the perimeter of the basin while a lighting replacement project is underway. 

Lighting around the marina administration building and parking lot are unaffected by this project which is expected to continue through summer 2025.

A sidewalk improvement project conducted on the east side of the marina basin was recently completed and a previously restricted walking area is now open.

