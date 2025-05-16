Targeting muskies and other big fish with classic spinners

Big lures for big fish have been a strong trend in recent years regardless of the species you’re trying to catch, but the pendulum is starting to swing the other way. As muskies, pike, and bass get caught and released and become conditioned to new presentations, wise anglers often revert to old standbys and continue putting fish in their boat.

One full-time fishing guide who has worked the Madison Chain of Lakes in southern Wisconsin for nearly 30 years has lately looked to classic inline spinners, as well as spinnerbaits, to keep his customers happy.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here