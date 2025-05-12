Pymatuning Reservoir is the perfect place for adventure along the Pennsylvania, Ohio border

It is said that only the stupidest anglers reveal their secret hotspots to other fishermen. I wonder if that is equally true of outdoor writers who not only reveal a favorite fishing location, but also one of the best areas in the Keystone State to combine that activity with boating, camping and kayaking activities.
If so, then I’m as stupid as they come, because I am not hesitant to brag that the Pymatuning Reservoir, and the three Pennsylvania state campgrounds on the shores of the 17,000-acre impoundment, must be among the best areas in the state to enjoy the mishmash of those happenings.