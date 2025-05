In the predawn of Saturday June 25, 1927, the distant sound of a steam whistle announced the approach of a locomotive closing in on Wausau’s Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul Railroad (the Milwaukee Road) depot on Grant Street.

The arrival of a train at the busy station was not uncommon, but this one was coming through at an early hour and was not on the regular schedule. It had left Chicago the previous evening, “six coaches, all but one being sleepers,” bound for Star Lake in Vilas County, Wis.

