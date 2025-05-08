Minnesota’s opener features some of the year’s best fishing for multiple species

The Minnesota fishing opener arrives this Saturday, May 10, and if you haven’t heard, it’s kind of a big deal. In terms of participation, there’s no other state in the Midwest that compares. Anglers come from across the country to partake in the annual occasion.
To many, it’s about much more than just the fishing. It’s a tradition. In terms of popularity, the top destinations are primarily walleye-centric bodies of water such as Lake Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish, and a number of others.