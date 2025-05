On turkey season’s first morning in Michigan, I sat on a low hunting chair in a pine tangle, behind a camo mesh, and listened to the world wake up. It was the perfect place to be, these minutes before first light an ideal time to be there.

Songbirds sang in the pasture behind me, while male woodcock stretched their low-light peenting shift in search of more romance. In new daylight there was an explosion of frog peeps in a small pond to the east. And was that a gobble, way off to the northwest?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here