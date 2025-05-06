Unique tourney on Ohio’s Burr Oak Lake never disappoints for bass anglers

The seventh annual Blue Rock Big Bass Bash at Ohio’s Burr Oak Lake had a full field of 50 boats for the sixth consecutive year when the tournament took place on Sunday, April 27. A foggy morning gave way to a sky that looked like it had invented the color blue as the team tournament format began at 7 a.m.
Instead of one winner at the day’s end weigh-in, the Bash awards a first place angler and a runner-up at the bottom of the hour for eight hours. The Run ‘N Gun Bass Busters have conducted this outstanding event from its outset seven years ago.