Unique tourney on Ohio’s Burr Oak Lake never disappoints for bass anglers

The seventh annual Blue Rock Big Bass Bash at Ohio’s Burr Oak Lake had a full field of 50 boats for the sixth consecutive year when the tournament took place on Sunday, April 27. A foggy morning gave way to a sky that looked like it had invented the color blue as the team tournament format began at 7 a.m.

Instead of one winner at the day’s end weigh-in, the Bash awards a first place angler and a runner-up at the bottom of the hour for eight hours. The Run ‘N Gun Bass Busters have conducted this outstanding event from its outset seven years ago.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here