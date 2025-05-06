Tuesday, May 6th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, May 6th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New Michigan DNR shooting range in Marquette County open for season

The Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range in Marquette County, Mich., is open for the season. The range will close for the season in early December and open each year in the spring. (DNR photo)

Marquette, Mich. — The new Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range in Marquette County has opened for the season.

The public range is located in Richmond Township, west of Marquette, 2.7 miles south of Marquette County Road 480, along the road to the Goose Lake Boating Access Site.

“We remind shooters to help ensure the safety of themselves and others while using the range,” said John Pepin, Michigan Department of Natural Resources deputy public information officer. “We also urge those who use the range to do their part to keep the facility clean and free from vandalism.”

The all-accessible facility will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last shot at 4:45 p.m.) through early December. Admission and shooting are free of charge.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Outdoor Observations: Some good news from Michigan’s NRC meeting regarding invasive carp barrier

Number of Michigan bass tournaments dips in 2024

Voter registration pitched at Michigan’s outdoor license dealers

The facility offers:

• Four 10-yard pistol shooting stations;

• Four 25-yard rifle stations;

• One 50-yard rifle station;

• Three 100-yard rifle stations;

• Two 200-yard rifle stations;

• Two 400-yard rifle stations;

• Areas for shotgun and archery shooting;

• Two pit-style lavatories;

• State-of-the-art sound control measures and environmental containment features.

Steel targets are available at the 200- and 400-yard distances. There may be some paper targets available for the other distances, but they go fast, so it’s recommended that visitors bring their own bull’s-eye-style targets. No human silhouette targets are allowed.

Targets can be attached to plywood boards. Tape or a staple gun is needed to secure targets to the target backing (tape and staple guns are not provided).

Visitors also must bring their own targets for shotgun and archery shooting.

Funding for the range was provided through a federal grant administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and supplemented by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The range – built on 25 acres owned by the Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Co. – is dedicated to Michigan Conservation Officer Emil Skoglund and Game Warden Arvid Erickson who were shot and killed by an ex-convict not far from the shooting range location in September 1926.

For more information on the DNR’s public shooting ranges in Michigan, visit the DNR’s webpage.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.