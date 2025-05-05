Voter registration pitched at Michigan’s outdoor license dealers

Legislation to expand voter outreach to Michigan hunters, trappers, and anglers is moving through Lansing with the intent to get more to the polls.

“There’s a big push these days to get more folks access to the ballot box,” said Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, who introduced House Bill 4136 in February. “We need to get more folks’ voices heard.”

HB 4136 would task the Michigan Department of State with providing voter registration applications to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to distribute to those who purchase a hunting, fishing, or trapping license.

