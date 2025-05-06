Outdoor Observations: Some good news from Michigan’s NRC meeting regarding invasive carp barrier

Here’s some more good news from the April Natural Resources Commission meeting in Michigan:

As the meeting was drawing to a close, Department of Natural Resources Director Scott Bowen made an encouraging announcement.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here