Michigan Mixed Bag: Marquette County’s Arfelin Lake boating access site is temporarily closed

Marquette, Mich. — Spring snowmelt and flooding have forced the temporary emergency closure of the Arfelin Lake Boating Access Site in Marquette County until road repairs can be made.

Culverts and the dirt access road have failed, and water is moving swiftly. A pickup truck became stuck when a portion of the road collapsed.

DNR staff closed the road this afternoon. The DNR maintains permitted access to the boating access site via the road. There are full-time residents who live adjacent to the boating access site. The road will remain closed until further notice.

DNR staff is consulting with legal experts, landowners, residents and personnel from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Several creeks flow under the road in this low-lying area subject to high water in spring.

The DNR previously has scheduled a May 5 meeting with residents to discuss a possible cooperating agreement to address springtime concerns with the road in this location.

For the latest information on DNR closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Outdoor Observations: Some good news from Michigan’s NRC meeting regarding invasive carp barrier

Number of Michigan bass tournaments dips in 2024

Voter registration pitched at Michigan’s outdoor license dealers

B&C’s 32nd Big Game Awards is in July

Missoula, Mont. — The Boone and Crockett Club will hold its 32nd Big Game Awards, a triennial event celebrating the pinnacle of fair chase hunting and the conservation of North America’s big game species, July 24-26.

Hosted by Bass Pro Shops, the event will be held at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The 32nd Big Game Awards will recognize the most impressive heads, horns, and antlers accepted into the Boone and Crockett Club’s record book over the past three years.

The Boone and Crockett Club has been measuring the antlers, horns and skulls of North American big game since 1895. The organization’s Records of North American Big Game was first published in 1932 and is now in its 15th edition.

Predators May Help Control Lanternflies

State College, Pa. — Insect predators found in the United States could help keep spotted lanternfly populations in check while potentially reducing reliance on chemical control methods, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Penn State.

Published in Arthropod-Plant Interactions, the study evaluated the effectiveness of various insects in potentially controlling spotted lanternfly populations. The invasive pest, first detected in the United States in 2014, has spread across at least 18 states, causing significant damage to vineyards, orchards and nursery industries.

The study revealed that spined soldier bugs – a predatory stink bug native to North America known for preying on various agricultural pests – as well as Carolina and Chinese mantises were particularly effective in feeding upon spotted lanternflies.

The findings suggest that conserving and promoting these natural predators could provide sustainable and strategic natural control against this destructive pest, the researchers said.

Allegan State Game Area Trowbridge Dam Boat Launch Remains Closed Until 2027

Plainwell, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trowbridge Dam boat launch and canoe/kayak portage, at the intersection of 26th Street and the Kalamazoo River in Allegan County, will be closed until 2027 as part of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Kalamazoo River cleanup project.

The boat launch is located within Allegan State Game Area.

Hunting and fishing access along the Kalamazoo River will be limited during this time.

Recreational users should plan ahead and expect to exit the river at Pine Creek and Fox Mountain/Bittersweet public access areas.

For the latest information on DNR closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

Public Comment Period Closing On Monarchs

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service extended the public comment period for a proposed rule to list the monarch butterfly as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

The proposed rule includes species-specific protections and flexibilities to encourage conservation of the butterfly under section 4(d) of the ESA. The comment period ends May 19. It was extended to give all interested parties an opportunity to comment on the proposed rule.

Comments that were previously submitted do not need to be resubmitted as they are already incorporated into the public record and will be fully considered in the final listing determination.

Information about how to submit comments can be found on regulations.gov by searching for docket number FWS-R3-ES-2024-0137.

Application Period for Elk and Bear Permits Underway

Lake Orion, Mich. — If you’re hoping to hunt bear or elk in Michigan this fall now is the time to apply for a chance in the respective lotteries for each species.

The application period runs through June 1.

Visit www.Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses to apply online or for more information.