Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

MAY 5: DeForest Ducks Unlimited Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lake Windsor Country Club, 4628 Golf Drive, Windsor, Tom Kruger, 608- 635-5042.

MAY 8: NWTF Meadow Valley Chapter Hunting Heritage banquet, 5 p.m., Lions Log Cabin, 601 Pine St., Warrens, Chris Bunes, 608-343-5641.

MAY 10: Whitetails Unlimited Bayfield County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, 8275 E Mill Street, Iron River, Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403 or 715-372-5132.

EDUCATION

STREAM GIRLS, MAY 17: KiapTUWish Chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding a free trout fishing educational day for girls in grades 6-8, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club, W3930 U.S. Hwy. 72, Ellsworth. Learn about cold water ecology, how to tie a fly, how to cast a fly rod, identify macroinvertebrates, and calculate river velocity. Equipment provided. Call Michele Bevis, 612-380-8205.

WAUSHARA NATURE FAIR, MAY 18: Event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wautoma World War II Memorial Building, 440 W Main Street, Wautoma.

WOMAN’S CLUB OF PEWAUKEE LECTURE SERIES, MAY 21: Held at Pewaukee Public Library. All topics pertain to Pewaukee Lake and are of interest to bird watchers, fishing enthusiasts, nature lovers and history seekers. May 21 lecture is at 6:30 p.m. with Charlie Shong of Pewaukee River Partners.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 3861217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsman’s Club: E9602 Berry Road, Wisconsin Dells. Sporting Clays Shoot, May 11, 25, June 8, 22, July 13, 27, Aug. 10, 24, Sept. 14, 28, Oct. 12, 26 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Call Charles Hudzinski, 608 393 5300, for full schedule.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Events: Archery league May 4 to July 28, fall archery tournament Aug. 16-17. Club is located at 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vander Logt, 920-323-4882.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 3476211.

Silver Lake Sportsmen’s Club’s 3D Outdoor Archery Shoot: Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, 8 a.m. to dusk both days. Club is located at 27021 85th St., Salem. Call Martin Daniels 262-537-2738.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Friends of Sandhill Birding Tour: May 10, Sandhill Wildlife Area, 1715 County Road X, Babcock. Auto caravan birding tour, led by experienced birder, inside Sandhill Wildlife Area. Check-in 7:30 a.m., tour leaves at 8 a.m. Fee is $10. Call Vickie at 715-652-3131 or email vpalen@tds.net to register.

Sandhill Wildlife Area Open House: Free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10, Sandhill Wildlife Area, 1715 County Road X, Babcock. All About Whitetail Deer, with deer ecology talk, wagon tour, interactive activities, displays. Call Vickie Palen, 715-652-3131.

Waterfowl Hunters Expo, Aug. 22-23: Expo runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Sunnyview EXPO Center, N8977 Swift Lake Dr., 500 E County Road Y, Oshkosh. Expo features demonstrations from top brands, calling contests, retriever trials, decoy carving, seminars, interactive shooting range. Call Shawn Gibbons, 262-720-5937, or go to https://waterfowlhuntersexpo.com/



Wisconsin Trappers Association District 9 Rendezvous, June 7: Event held rain or shine and begins at 8 a.m. at the Reedsburg Outdoor Club, S2064 Luedtke Road, Reedsburg. Includes trapping demos and trapping supplies, as well as guns and gun supplies. Dennis G. Knuth, 608-495-2752.

Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 Summer Rendezvous, July 19: Event held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32 and 64, Mountain. Call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, hosted by the No Name Gang, Aug. 4-8: Camp is at Crex Meadows, 102 E Crex Ave., Grantsburg. Call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Korey Wagner, 402 6572775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Out doors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Between the Lakes Chapter 20 Muskies, Inc.: Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., Chris & Sue’s, Hwy. C, Plymouth. Open to the public. Call Ted Scharl, 920-564-3226.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org.

Izaak Walton League Upper Mississippi River Chapter: Second Monday of each month, 6 p.m., The Nature Center, Myrick Park, 789 Myrick Park Dr., La Crosse. Call Fritz Funk, 608-799-7533 or email fritz@funk.io.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. Call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine

Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 3501011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608 4212982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Sheboygan VFW Memorial Post 9156, Sheboygan. Call Tom Pfister, 262-305-4023.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak

Walton League: First Thursday of each month, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown.

Call Gary Kurtz, 414 8997120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. Call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl AVard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. Call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.