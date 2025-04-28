New York Mixed Bag: DEC holding Great Lakes sub-basin work group meetings April 29 – May 6

Newfane, N.Y. — DEC is poised to host a series of Great Lakes Action Agenda Sub-Basin Work Group Meetings in late April and early May. The Great Lakes Program invites the public to take part in the sessions that provide updates on Great Lakes initiatives, networking opportunities, and work planning discussions. The public can attend in-person or virtually.

Meetings are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

• April 29, Southwest Lake Ontario, Newfane Community Center;

• May 1, Lake Erie, Lackawanna Public Library;

• May 5, Northeast Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River, CCE of Lewis County, in Lowville;

• May 6, Southeast Lake Ontario, Sodus Point Village Hall.

For more information visit: https://dec.ny.gov/nature/waterbodies/lakes-rivers/great-lakes/action-agenda. Or send an email to: greatlakes@dec.ny.gov.

MORE COVERAGE FROM NEW YORK OUTDOOR NEWS:

Record 3,000 students participating in New York clay target league

Bill Hilts, Jr.: New York’s Lake Erie perch action heating up

Good turkey season expected in many parts of New York

NWTF And DEC Bolster Forests And Flocks With Habitat Enhancement Project

Altamont, N.Y. — DEC is preparing to use NWTF Super Fund dollars to mow invasive woody shrubs and plant fruit tree saplings on 11 acres of land in the Margaret Burke Wildlife Management Area in Albany County, as part of NWTF’s Forests and Flocks Initiative.

This 245-acre parcel lies within the Helderberg Bird Conservation area, which is managed to create optimal habitat for several different bird species. Wild turkeys use the brushy cover that is provided by young forests for nesting cover and rely on the easily accessible buds of young trees for a winter food source.

To create more food for wild turkeys NYSDEC staff are hand planting a diverse assortment of fruit trees like persimmon, black gum, mulberry and pear.

This project aims to plant over 100 fruit trees and clear around over two acres of invasive buckthorn to provide more areas for toms to strut their stuff. The project is scheduled to take place during the month of May.

DEC Installs New UV Water Treatment System At Oneida Fish Hatchery

Constantia, N.Y. — DEC staff recently completed the installation and commissioning of a new UV water treatment system at the Oneida Fish Hatchery, in Constantia, just in time for this year’s hatchery season. The project, which took nearly two years to complete, utilizes updated technology including medium pressure high-intensity Hydro-Optic (HOD) UV lamps which enable fewer UV lamps per system.

The system can sanitize up to 1,800 gallons per minute of creek water to support hatchery operations while using less energy than a traditional UV system. In addition to using fewer lamps, the intensity is modulated to maintain a set intensity as water conditions change, using less energy overall while also providing greater protection during flood events. DEC staff are optimistic this will reduce the pathogen and parasite pressure on our walleye and tiger musky, resulting in more healthy fish for stocking across New York.

Pollution Proposal Addresses Marine Fishing And Boating Waters Around New York City

New York, N.Y. — DEC Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton recently announced proposed amendments to New York’s water quality standards and classification regulations to enhance water pollution protections in the vast majority of waterways in and around New York City. The proposed are a key component of an unprecedented and ongoing collaboration to elevate water quality, ecological, and saline (or marine) waters, ensuring cleaner, safer waterways for swimming, boating, and fishing.

Opportunities for recreation in saline, or marine, waters, particularly in and around New York City, were limited due to pollution from untreated sewage. Since 1974, city officials have worked closely with DEC to limit CSOs and greatly improve water quality. The proposed rule will bring about additional water quality improvements and greater opportunities for safe swimming and boating in the state’s saline waters, making critical progress towards reaching federal Clean Water Act goals.