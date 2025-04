It was a winter that didn’t want to let go … and a spring that didn’t want grab hold and give us some decent weather. Finally, Easter weekend, the ice (finally) departed Lake Erie in the eastern basin of the lake off of Buffalo, N.Y.

Now the waters can begin to warm, and the spring fishing can explode. Well, kind of.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here