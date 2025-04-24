When the crappies move in shallow this spring, use a long pole to get at them. Tim Lesmeister explains why this can often be a better tactic than relying on casting into thicker, brushy cover where the fish often hang out.
MN Daily Update: Use a long pole for shallow crappies this spring
