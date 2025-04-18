Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman begin the broadcast remembering water conservation and trout advocate Jeff Broberg, who passed on Saturday, April 12. Then university professor and frequent contributor Bob Zink jumps into the program to offer his opinion on whether a Texas-based business actually cloned dire wolves. Cory Goldsworthy from Minnesota DNR Fisheries then offers some precise insight on the recent discovery of coaster brook trout spawning on the lake bed of Lake Superior along Minnesota’s North Shore. Tim Lesmeister and Rob wrap up the show with chatter on the turkey opener and Mississippi River spring walleye and sauger fishing.
Episode 536 – Remembering Jeff Broberg, dire wolf drama, coaster brookies, spring wild turkey opener
