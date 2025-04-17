Minnesota hunting incidents up slightly in 2024, with one fatality

Minnesota’s 2024 hunting-related injury incidents were the highest they’d been since 2013, with 14 total injuries involving firearms use while hunting, and one fatality in Clay County that happened on the firearms deer season opener.
Since 2014, the average number of injuries is around 11, although, looking at 2013 and the decade prior, the average was around 22 incidents per year.
“Our goal every year, obviously, is to have zero fatalities, zero … incidents,” said Jen Mueller, DNR Enforcement’s southwest regional training officer.