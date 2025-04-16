Minnesota DNR wraps up Madison Lake access project

Madison Lake, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR has completed upgrades at the Madison Lake Public Water Access, located on the east side of Madison Lake, east of the city of Mankato in Blue Earth County.

The project is among the more than 40 public water access sites slated for large-scale modernization efforts thanks to the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative.

Get Out MORE includes a one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure Minnesotans enjoy a world-class recreation system. The initiative includes $35 million for modernizing boating access.

The Madison Lake access is one of 1,700 boat launches managed by DNR. The site needed significant upgrades to improve safety, access, and natural resources protection. In addition, basic facilities had deteriorated and needed replacement.

The modernized access now features accessible parking, two new launch ramps, new launch ramp docks, a designated aquatic invasive species management and boat-trailer tie-down lane, and stormwater protection.

“Modernizing water recreation infrastructure ensures that Minnesota DNR can provide safe, accessible, and high-quality experiences for users today and into the future,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said.

Other large-scale access projects completed with Get Out MORE funding were at Sturgeon Lake in Pine County, Sugar Lake in Wright County, and German Lake in Le Sueur County. The DNR anticipates an additional 18 large-scale access projects will be completed by the end of 2025, including locations in Carver, Crow Wing, Dakota, Kandiyohi, Lake, Pine, Roseau, St. Louis, and Stearns counties.

Visit the DNR website for more information.