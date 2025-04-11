If you like trolling then you will love the early-season fishing on Lake Superior that happens right after ice out. Here’s what to know about taking advantage of this spring bite.
WI Daily Update: Great spring trolling on Lake Superior
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Those involved in the fishing business grapple with forward-facing sonar
Longtime angler and Minnesota fishing guide Steve Scepaniak remembers the first time he went fishing at age 2 with his
Minnesota DNR developing updated Lake Superior fisheries plan
A group of speakers from the Minnesota DNR, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, U.S. Geological Survey, Michigan Department of Natural
Episode 535 – Coaster brookies spawning, remembering Jim Brandenburg, trout, turkeys, dire wolf
Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman talk about the recent find of spawning coaster brook trout in Lake